With early polls showing several Democratic presidential candidates running even or ahead of President Donald Trump in Texas, and the national Democratic Party pouring resources into the state to try to flip six more GOP congressional seats, the battleground label might finally apply to Texas.

But a year after Beto O'Rourke came within 2.6 percentage points of upsetting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, no Democratic candidate with statewide name recognition or proven, big-time fundraising prowess has emerged to run for U.S. Senate in 2020, this time against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, who is seeking a fourth term.

University of Texas political scientists James Henson and Josh Blank question whether the Democratic Party is squandering a chance to mount a serious challenge against Cornyn.

A poll they conducted this month in conjunction with the Texas Tribune found most prospective Democratic voters hadn't heard of any of the nine candidates in the primary race. MJ Hegar, a decorated Air Force helicopter pilot and Afghanistan war veteran who lost an unexpectedly close race last year against U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, was leading the field with 11%. State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, was favored by 5% of respondents. No other candidate had more than 3% support.

"The best way to put pressure on John Cornyn was to run an experienced candidate with a demonstrated record of running statewide and doing it effectively," Henson said.

That would have been O'Rourke. But he didn't want to run for Senate again, instead choosing to seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

"For the Democrats, that is the road not taken," Henson said. "Now there is a very undefined race, and there is no way from this vantage point to know what that’s going to look like."

"It's a very blue sky race," Henson said.

Blue sky, as Henson is using it here, means, "not grounded in the realities of the present," or "not limited by conventional notions of what is practical or feasible; imaginative or visionary."

Or, as in the sunny lyrics of the Irving Berlin classic that could serve as a Democratic anthem in Texas in 2020: "Blue skies, smiling at me, nothing but blue skies do I see."

"This is the type of year that, as a Democrat, if you can't find reason to be optimistic, then you ought to get out of politics," said Matt Angle, head of the Lone Star Project, a long-standing independent effort to turn Texas blue. "The opportunities for Democrats at every level are better than they've been in many years."

"Donald Trump has not just taken over their party, Texas Republicans have handed it to him," Angle said. "They didn't even put up a fight. John Cornyn gave up his lunch money without Trump even having to make a fist."

While Cornyn is not as polarizing a figure as Cruz, he also is not as galvanizing for the GOP base, even as standing by Trump perpetually tests his even mien.

"It could be competitive race," said University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus. "Cornyn’s numbers are as soft as any Republican that we've seen for maybe 20 years."

Still, with this many candidates, and no commanding front-runner, Democrats most likely will not have a Senate nominee until after the May 26 runoff, leaving scarcely more than five months to mount a campaign against Cornyn that Angle said would require at least $50 million.

But, the draw of candidates to the race, including West, Hegar, Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards, civil rights organizer Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez and 2006 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Bell — all with potential star power and all accelerating their ambitions to match the moment — is telling.

"I think it's a really exciting field of just powerhouse women, one of whom I hope will serve as our next senator," said Royce Brooks, executive director of Annie's List, which trains and supports progressive, pro-choice Democratic candidates in Texas, but, unlike its national counterpart, Emily's List, does not endorse candidates in federal races.

"For many years, we'd just have to beg people to run for the statewide office," said Keir Murray, a veteran Houston political consultant and analyst, who helped elect Edwards to the Houston City Council in 2015 and is advising her Senate race. "And I think those days are over."

Murray advised Edwards that "I just think we're headed into a very unusual circumstance that won't come around perhaps anytime in the foreseeable future, and she should just really think about it because these moments are rare."

"A young black woman, talk about an earthquake, if someone like her got elected senator from Texas," Murray said of Edwards, a Harvard Law School graduate and president of the undergraduate student body at Emory University. Her campaign launch video places her as an inheritor of the mantle of Barack Obama.

Grabbing Beto's baton

The filing deadline for the March 3 primary is Dec. 9.

By then, Julián Castro, who, like O'Rourke, has already qualified for the October presidential debate, will have either met the raised threshold and participated in the November debate or not, and either he or his twin brother Joaquin Castro could appraise the greater clarity in the presidential contest and the continued lack of clarity in the Senate race, and decide whether to make a late entry into the Cornyn contest.

"I think they are both holding a ticket," Angle said. "The question is do they want to take it to the counter."

"We are entering into a new kind of chapter in Texas politics, which actually really excites me, because, having lived here since I was little, I'm not used to seeing competitive Democratic primaries in Texas," said Hegar, recalling that she got into the race before Joaquin Castro decided to forgo it.

During her congressional campaign, Hegar's bio video, which Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Broadway’s “Hamilton,” called "the best political ad anyone’s ever seen," enabled her to out-raise Carter. Like O'Rourke, who became a national sensation and raised $80 million, more than any Senate candidate in history, Hegar set her sights higher.

"It's not really a question of whether or not I could have beaten John Carter, the question is where the urgency lies," Hegar said. "Carter is extremely vulnerable, and somebody will definitely beat him."

But, she said, "I saw John Cornyn, a spineless kind of toady that somebody who's a bad ass, who has a history of not being intimidated by the forces in D.C., could replace and do some real good for my kids and all of our kids in Texas."

Hegar launched her Senate campaign in late April and raised $1 million by the end of June, leaving her $9 million behind Cornyn but well ahead of any other Democrat.

But she wasn't able to close the door behind her, and Edwards and Tzintzún Ramirez think that they are most capable of completing what O'Rourke started, both by furthering his success with young voters but also expanding his reach, especially, for Edwards, in the black community, and for Tzintzún Ramirez, among Hispanic voters. Tzintzún Ramirez founded and formerly led both the Workers Defense Project and Jolt, which focuses on getting young Latinos to vote.

While any Senate nominee would expect to draft on the presidential race and be buoyed by strong congressional and state House candidates across the state, Murray said the question is, "Can you have a Senate nominee who's complementary to the top of the ticket in a way that can juice turnout with certain segments of the electorate a little bit more, in addition to the presidential candidate, that can then put the state over the top?"

"I think we're in a zone in the state where those are real considerations," Murray said. "Can you get a candidate that can galvanize the African American or Hispanic or younger voters in a way that Joe Biden, for example, cannot, so you're getting the suburban moderates but you're also boosting the base vote. That's how you win statewide as a Democrat. You have to do both things.

"Beto did the suburban persuasion piece very well in 2018," Murray said. "He didn't do so well in turning out voters of color."

Edwards said she had planned to seek another term on the Houston City Council, and then "the 2018 election cycle happened and it was one of those things, you can put your head in the sand, keep your blinders on and not pay attention to the world as it shifts right in front of your face, or you can pay attention. And I think what we have on our hands is really the formation of a perfect storm. And it's very clear to me what's happening right now, which is that a number of things ... that were already happening or taking place, are now being sped up because of someone named Donald Trump being elected."

Progressive strategy

Tzintzún Ramirez, who has a 2-year-old son, said she had not planned to run this year.

"I was recruited to run by a lot of the folks that ran Beto's Senate campaign," she told a Sept. 14 town hall at a Unitarian church in New Braunfels, put together by Comal County Democrats.

"There has been a long-running debate in Texas politics about how to win statewide," said Zack Malitz, the young Austinite who was field director for O'Rourke's Senate campaign. "What I would characterize as the conventional wisdom or establishment view is that there aren’t enough Democrats to win in Texas. You hear this from the Republicans also. So, if you are a candidate running statewide in Texas you should run to the center with a goal of persuading moderate white Republican voters to cross over and vote for a Democrat."

"That’s a failed strategy," Malitz said. "It’s failed for a generation."

"Then there’s the strategy ... that says there is a long-term path to organizing young people and people of color in the state around issues that directly impact their daily lives, and that we can change the electoral map statewide in the long run by running on issues that matter and directly affect that demographic base, and then organizing," he said.

Tzintzún Ramirez, Malitz said, not only shared that understanding, but was the embodiment of the kind of candidate who could pull it off.

She was persuaded.

"You must excite young voters and voters of color, especially Latinos, I don't see any other candidate that can do that in this race," she said.

"You must be able to speak to white, brown and black folks, and get them to see their common interests," said Tzintzún Ramirez, whose father is Irish American and mother is the oldest of nine kids from a poor, farming family from Mexico. "And you have to run a campaign that is fearless about your ideas and where you stand."

"She has that the `it' factor," said Mustafa Tameez, a political and media strategist in Houston. "I watch people when they are listening to her."

But, for sheer bang for the buck, there's Sema Hernandez, an activist single mother of four from Pasadena, who won 24%, nearly 250,000 votes, running against O'Rourke in the 2018 Democratic Senate primary, trouncing him in some heavily Hispanic border districts, after spending only $4,000. The presumption was that O'Rourke was still little known among Hispanic voters, and Hernandez had a good last name, but it was her strong showing that led the O'Rourke campaign to ask Tzintzún Ramirez to develop a Latino outreach strategy.

"We are grassroots, dedicated and leading in the polls with Latinos, and that is amazing," Hernandez told the McLennan County Democratic Party's Jackson-Richards Dinner in Waco, which heard from most of the Senate candidates on Sept. 14.

Hernandez was referring to the fact that she won the warmest ratings of any of the Democratic Senate candidates among a sample of Latino voters in a Univision/University of Houston poll conducted this month.

Establishment candidate

West is running on his decadeslong record as an effective legislator, hewing to the center-left and piling up endorsements of other elected officials, especially members of the Texas House and Senate who know that, if they back West, they will either have a friend in the U.S. Senate if he prevails, and in the Texas Senate if he fails.

'You can't ... be all the way to the far left in Texas. No one on the far left is going to ever get elected," said West, who was at the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in East Austin on Monday to pick up the endorsements of state Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, state Reps. Celia Israel, D-Austin, and Sheryl Cole, D-Austin, Democratic Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion, and former state Sen. Gonzalo Barrientos, D-Austin. "You've got to be able to bring people together. And that's what I've offered."

"The way that I differentiate myself is that when you begin to look at the breadth of experience, and also support of the 12 (Democratic) state senators in the state of Texas, 10 support me; of the 67 House members, about 48 support me. And they're not supporting me just because they are colleagues. They know my body of work spans from health care, criminal justice, education, you name it, economic development, I have done those things, and the way you kind of determine what a person is going to do in the future, you got to look at what they've done in the past."

But on Sept. 5, the Texas Tribune reported that West's personal financial disclosure, with both the Texas Ethics Commission and the U.S. Senate, a requirement for candidates, revealed that West, an attorney, has been making millions of dollars representing the legal interests and serving as bond counsel for of an array of public entities — including major cities and school districts — and that he and his wife had an investment in a tax consulting firm jointly managed by a company owned by Brint Ryan, a leading GOP donor and Trump ally in Texas.

After Monday's news conference, West defended his business record.

"People have to understand we have a part-time Legislature, and people have to work outside of the legislative process. And that's the type of practice I had," West told the American-Statesman. "I think that if you go and talk to people we’ve done business with, I've tried to make sure that we're real careful about separating business from politics. That's what we do."

"If the citizens of the state of Texas don't want legislators to have jobs outside of politics, then we should have a full time Legislature, where they are being paid a reasonable salary to be legislators," West said.

"In terms of the relationship with Brint Ryan, hopefully, what it will show is that I am able to work with both Democrats and Republicans," West said.

For the rest of the field, the question is whether they can reach a benchmark of credibility.

The third quarter fundraising filing with the Federal Election Commission — covering the period from July 1 to Sept. 30 — is due Oct. 15, and it will tell the tale of who might be able to even minimally compete in a state the size of Texas.