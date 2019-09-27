Backup quarterbacks lead underdog Red Raiders at No. 6 Oklahoma

Texas Tech finds itself beset by a double whammy.

The Red Raiders lost their starting quarterback in the non-conference finale and they open Big 12 play on the road against the four-time defending conference champions.

Just don't tell Matt Wells that adds up to adversity.

"Adversity is the two little kids we had come out in our special-spectator program," the Texas Tech coach said this week. "Playing Oklahoma is a challenge. It's fun. It's a lot of the reason I come to coach here and guys come to play here, but let's not confuse adversity with a college football game."

At any rate, No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) is a four-touchdown favorite as the Sooners host Tech (2-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma. The game will be nationally televised on FOX.

Tech is without quarterback Alan Bowman for several weeks with a left shoulder injury he suffered in a Sept. 14 loss at Arizona, and the Red Raiders weren't clicking on all cylinders even before he got hurt. At least they had an open date last week, giving Wells and offensive coordinator David Yost more time to devise a game plan for Jackson Tyner and Jett Duffey.

The Tech braintrust has said both quarterbacks will play, though neither has ever started for an extended period and both have had issues with turnovers.

That's not an ideal situation, made worse by Oklahoma's having started like gangbusters. The Sooners are averaging 56 points a game, and have shown signs of defensive improvement under new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Wells' first objective is to not get blown out early. Oklahoma scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions in victories against Houston and South Dakota and scored four TDs and two field goals on its first six series in winning at UCLA.

"It's been three straight weeks for them of domination," Wells said. "And what a major challenge to our staff and our team to go in there and compete on national television. I'm excited about the opportunity. Our players are."

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year three years ago at Alabama and was offensive MVP of Alabama's College Football Playoff semifinal victory the next year against Clemson.

After being relegated to backup duty last year, Hurts left Alabama for Oklahoma and picked up where he left off. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound senior has 2,349 career rushing yards, 6,506 career passing yards and 84 career touchdowns responsible for.

Tech just got finished facing a duel-threat quarterback: Arizona's Khalil Tate broke an 84-yard touchdown run in the Wildcats' 28-14 victory against the Red Raiders, and Tech held Tate to 45 yards on his other 16 carries.

"I think Jalen Hurts throws the ball better," Wells said. "He's thicker. He's stronger. He's more of a power runner, but don't confuse 'power runner' for a lack of speed. That's not the case with number 1 (Hurts).

"He's got really good speed. Khalil Tate's got elite speed, but I don't think Khalil throws it as well as Jalen, and he's not as thick and powerful."