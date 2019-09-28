It is a question worth considering: What would you like to have the power to do? Bank of America recently posed that query to its worldwide work force, encouraging them to consider how they might improve economic mobility within their own communities.

Then the company sweetened the proposition with a pledge to fund bold, difference-making ideas.

Of the more than 2,800 responses the company received, 13 were chosen for funding. One of those is here in Amarillo where the money will be used to underwrite a program aimed to assist children of incarcerated parents, an often overlooked demographic on the margins of society.

The result was a $50,000 check from Bank of America to officials from Opportunity Plan, Inc. and Family Support Services, two organizations that will not partner to address economic mobility for Panhandle youngsters who have incarcerated children through an initiative called the Road to Hope Project.

Natalie Woods, senior relationship manager in Global Commercial Banking at Bank of America, submitted the idea, which was close to her heart. At age 17, Woods’ mother was incarcerated.

“From the time I was 15 years old, my mother struggled with mental illness that resulted in her becoming incarcerated when I was 17,” she said in our story. “When I joined our page at the age of 19, I was a college student in the midst of dealing with this emotional trauma.”

Woods had a firsthand look at what can happen when incarceration disrupts a family. From her vantagepoint, there were too few places to turn for resources.

“The situation often leads to children living in poverty and household instability, not to mention the shame, trauma, pain and stigma that these children face,” she said in our story.

In Woods’ case, her life intersected with mentors and others who helped her navigate the difficult contours that come with having a parent imprisoned. “I found hope and got encouragement,” she said. “I found where I came from did not have to define where I was going.”

And those are words worth remembering because they made sure she was successful in traveling her own road of hope. When the company’s call for social action came, Woods knew exactly how she wanted to craft her proposal.

The Road to Hope is envisioned to provide the same sort of encouragement and support that Woods found. The initiative will allow young people with an incarcerated parent in the Panhandle to apply for financial assistance with post-high school job training. It will also supply mentors to help young people work through challenges that can arise during the transition from the final years of adolescence to the first years of adulthood.

Opportunity Plan, Inc. and Family Support Services are perfectly positioned to see the program implemented effectively and efficiently.

“I’m excited to see the next level with Road to Hope and see what mentoring can do,” Keith Brown, executive director of Opportunity Plan, Inc., said in our story. “We’re excited about it at Opportunity Plan, very humbled and grateful to Natalie, to Bank of America and the Bank of America Foundation for making this call.”

When corporate citizens look for ways to give back to their communities, it’s special. When they empower employees to join them in this good work, it’s incredible.

We salute Bank of America and Natalie Woods for working together to create a better future for a group of people, who, through no fault of their own, have difficulty sometimes even seeing a future.