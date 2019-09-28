FORT WORTH — Texas Tech sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Margarita Skryabina both defeated ranked opponents in singles play, highlighting the Lady Raiders' showing on Friday's first day of the Big 12 vs. SEC Challenge.

Tech split six singles matches with Texas A&M. Peet beat No. 112 Tatiana Makraova, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, and Skryabina downed No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1. The other triumph came from Lisa Mays, who downed Riley McQuaid, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Tech swept three doubles matches from TCU with the wins coming from the teams of Mays-Nell Miller, Peet-Skryabina and Reagan Collins-Kennedy Bridgforth.

Tech resumes play Saturday, taking on NCAA runner-up Georgia in doubles competition at 4:15 p.m. and TCU in singles at 6:45 p.m.

Men's golf

Texas Tech has advanced to No. 6 in the Golfweek coaches poll after winning the Carmel Cup and the Inverness Intercollegiate tournaments to open the season.

The Red Raiders started the year ranked No. 18, but moved up with the two tournament victories and individual titles from senior Sandy Scott at Pebble Beach, site of the Carmel Cup, and junior Andy Lopez at Inverness.

Arizona State is ranked No. 1, followed by Georgia Tech, Baylor, Wake Forest and Pepperdine. Behind Tech and rounding out the top 10 are Duke, Washington, Oklahoma and Texas.

Next up for the Red Raiders is the Big 12 Match Play Oct. 11-13 in Houston.