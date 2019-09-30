GEORGETOWN

Bethapudi named GM

of city's electric utility

The city of Georgetown has announced Daniel Bethapudi as the new general manager for the electric utility effective Oct. 7.

Bethapudi was selected from more than 50 applicants to serve in the new role, and will be taking on responsibilities held by general manager Jim Briggs, who is retiring Monday. He will oversee Georgetown's electric utility, which serves nearly 27,000 customers. Reporting directly to the city manager, the new general manager will have responsibility for more than 75 employees and an annual operating budget of $77.4 million.

Bethapudi serves as the assistant director for College Station Utilities, directing and managing transmission and substation operations and overseeing strategic planning and power supply functions. While in College Station, Georgetown officials said, Bethapudi restructured and replaced multiple energy contracts, resulting in average annual savings of around $15 million.

AUSTIN

Conservancy raised

$456,000 at event

The Hill Country Conservancy announced that its annual Hill Country Nights gala Sept. 13 raised $456,000 to benefit its initiatives surrounding the conservation of land in the Texas Hill Country and stewardship of the Violet Crown Trail.

The event at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater featured a live auction by Heath Hale and the Cowboy Auctioneers, live music, barbecue from the Salt Lick, games and a silent auction. State Sen. Kirk Watson served as the evening’s emcee and shared the story of his support for Hill Country Conservancy.

Proceeds support the protection of watersheds, wildlife habitats and the Texas Hill Country. The conservancy provides access to the outdoors via the Violet Crown Trail, which stretches 13 miles between Zilker Park and the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

GEORGETOWN

Medical clinic sets

open house Wednesday

The Baylor Scott and White Georgetown Integrative Medicine Clinic, 5353 Williams Drive, will host an open house from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Attendees can learn about massage therapy and acupuncture, meet providers and watch one-on-one demonstration to see how the services can be used to treat illness and chronic conditions.

Light refreshments will be provided.

To register; 844-279-3627.

BUDA

Course offered for those

with a chronic disease

The Area Agency on Aging of the Capital Area will hold a six-week chronic disease self-management program from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays, this week through Nov. 7, at the Buda Municipal Building, 405 E. Loop St., Building 100.

The program is designed for seniors ages 60 and older who are living with a chronic condition. Attendees will learn to manage symptoms, incorporate exercise, monitor nutrition, talk with doctors, make informed treatment decisions and deal with emotions.

Registration required at bit.ly/2mGdR3K.

American-Statesman staff