McALLEN - McAllen ISD held a S.T.R.I.D.E ribbon cutting ceremony, Tuesday Sept. 24 at Achieve Early College high school.

S.T.R.I.D.E is a permanent program targeted for special needs students allowing them to gain employability skills and become more independent. The acronym stands for - Supported Transition and Road to Independence: Development and Employment for Students.

“We wanted to have something for the students after graduation and not just return home,” said Jose Rodriguez, special education teacher.

Throughout the S.T.R.I.D.E program at AECHS, students learn the basics of home living and can earn professional certifications in courses like floral design, cake decorating and photography taught by STC professors who attend their classrooms.

“Our goal is to make our students self-advocates, to learn basic job skills and gain employability,” said Maribelle Elizondo, MCISD special education director. “We make them as independent as possible to give back to the community.”

A cottage home was built on campus for the students equipped with home appliances and furniture, learning how to make their beds, set the table and wash and fold clothes.

“You see a difference in their faces when they understand something,” said Rodriguez, special education teacher. “You can’t compare that feeling you get when you see them accomplish something what we do on a daily basis.”

S.T.R.I.D.E was approved by McAllen ISD’s special education director, Maribelle Elizondo, MCISD superintendent, J. A. Gonzalez, Ed.D., Marco Suarez, MCISD president for board of trustees and amongst other administration with the support of S.T.R.I.D.E parents and advocates.

The program currently has 48 students and thanks South Texas College and Texas Workforce Solutions for being special contributors.