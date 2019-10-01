NORTHWESTERN TRAVIS COUNTY

ESD #1 receives

$766,000 grant

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has announced that Travis County Emergency Services District 1 was awarded a $765,824 federal grant to increase the number of firefighters and to support its work. The district serving the north Lake Travis area, including the cities of Lago Vista, Jonestown and the village of Point Venture.

The funding comes through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant program, which provides direct funding to fire departments and volunteer firefighter groups to help increase the number of trained firefighters.

The SAFER grant program helps fire departments increase the number of frontline firefighters. The goal is for fire departments to increase staffing and deployment capabilities and ultimately attain 24-hour staffing.

The grants support the hiring of firefighters and recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters. SAFER is part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grants and is under the office of grants and training of the Department of Homeland Security.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Expo, Boo the Flu

take place Saturday

Travis Rebel Expo and Boo the Flu, a family-friendly health and wellness event, will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Travis High School, 1211 E. Oltorf St.

The event will feature flu shots; medical screenings; free community services provided by more than 50 organizations; prizes, free consults with immigration experts, family and accident attorneys; games and prizes; activities; free community services; a giant transformer; Josito the clown; and drawings. Blue Santa will take applications.

For information: 512-414-6637.

EAST AUSTIN

Free movies screened

at Mueller's Lake Park

Mueller Austin will host two Movies at Lake Park screenings at 7 p.m. Friday and Oct. 11 at Mueller’s outdoor amphitheater, 4550 Mueller Blvd.

The movie series will feature “The Lego Movie” on Friday and Disney’s “The Beauty and the Beast,” the 1991 animated film, on Oct. 11. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets.

Parking will be available for $1 per hour in the McBee Street District Garage, 1826 McBee St.

SAN MARCOS

Thursday groundbreaking

marks library expansion

The city of San Marcos will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday to mark the beginning of the expansion and remodel of the San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins St.

The program will include Mayor Jane Hughson, state Rep. Erin Zwiener and city staff. Hughson will present a proclamation to commemorate the event, and elected officials, city leadership and those involved in the library project will participate in the ceremonial dirt toss. The library will host an ongoing open house Wednesday and Thursday with historical photos and design renderings on display.

The library expansion will add 28,000 square feet to the existing 27,000 square feet. Upon completion in early 2021, the public library will offer modernized spaces including a teen room, makerspace, technology hub and an enclosed children’s area. The library will also include study rooms, conference rooms and a large meeting room that will seat up to 240 people.

The $14.75 million bond project was approved by voters in 2017.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Sheriff’s office app

available for download

The Williamson County sheriff’s office announced its new mobile app is available for download in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The mobile app allows access to wesbite features including Contact Us, Submit a Tip, Inmate Info, Most Wanted, Sex Offenders and News and Events. The user will be notified when events happen related to the sheriff’s office.

The app is free for users to download on both Android and iOS mobile devices. To download, users can visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and type “Williamson Sheriff” in the search bar.

LEANDER

Have coffee with a cop

Wednesday morning

Mcdonald’s, 1445 U.S. 183, will host a Coffee with a Cop event from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents can have a cup of coffee with a police officer to discuss community issues and build relationships in a safe environment.

