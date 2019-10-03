PHARR - The City of Pharr held the very first, First Responders Festival in the Rio Grande Valley, Saturday, Sept. 28 in downtown Pharr. The public event celebrated and honored the lives of Pharr’s fire and police department as well as paramedics, to show appreciation of the responders’ commitment to the city.

“This is truly a very special occasion,” said Ramiro Caballero, Pharr city commissioner. “One of the primary things is public safety for our city, county and all of Rio Grande Valley and of course it could not be done without the people we are honoring and supporting here today.”

The festival also recognized the communications department as they play an important role in the responder's jobs.

“We should not only be thanking our police department and fire department and our EMT’s, but our communications department because they’re the ones that keep our departments safe while they’re (first responders) doing their duties,” said Eleazar Guajardo, Pharr city commissioner. “Communication is paramount to their safety,” he adds.

Demonstrations of fire prevention safety tips, raffle giveaways, food booths, carnival rides, performances, games, and live music by Sarah Monique and River Rock 7 were apart of the first responders festival.

Inside looks of emergency vehicles were also opened to the community to get an inside look of what first responders do in cases of emergencies.

The City of Pharr will continue to honor and celebrate their first responders’ dedication to the community by having the annual festival.