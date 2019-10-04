AUSTIN

City gets $5,000 to stop

use of pesticides in parks

The city of Austin was one of 10 communities to team up with organic yogurt maker Stonyfield’s #PlayFree initiative to stop the use of harmful pesticides in parks, and will receive a $5,000 donation to use toward the purchase of organic inputs and/or landscaping equipment needed for organic grounds management.

Austin will receive in-kind technical support and guidance from Stonyfield’s collaborators, including Beyond Pesticides, Non Toxic Neighborhoods, Osborne Organics and Midwest Grows Green.

Other communities in the partnership are East Grand Rapids, Mich.; Lisle, Ill.; Richmond, Calif.; Minneapolis; University Heights, Ohio; South Euclid, Ohio; Chapel Hill, N.C.; St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Pittsburgh.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Donna Howard to discus

effects of legislative session

Austin Community College will host state Rep. Donna Howard, D-District 48, for a discussion on the effects of the 86th legislative session from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at ACC South Austin, 1820 W. Stassney Lane.

During the free event, Howard will talk about legislation passed during the last session and host a live audience Q&A session.

ROUND ROCK

Annual Chalk Walk

moves to Dell Diamond

The annual Round Rock Chalk Walk, the city's largest festival for the arts, will return this weekend at a new venue. This year the festival will be at Dell Diamond, 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd., to accommodate a growing number of festival-goers, city staff said.

The two-day event that draws thousands of people each year, invites artists to showcase their skills as they create beautiful sidewalk murals. Over 100 chalk artists from all over the country will be featured at this year's event, city staff said. Festivities will be from 5-11 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Participating artists can compete for cash prizes in categories like Best in Show, Most Creative, Best Representation of Round Rock, Best Animal, Best Figure and Best Copy of a Famous Masterpiece. Musical performances kick off at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Chairs are not permitted in the venue, but blankets and towels are encouraged. There will be a dedicated children's chalking area, which will include a ride-on train and roaming characters like Curious George and HEBuddy.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y629uex8.

GEORGETOWN

Take survey on city's

proposed parking garage

The city of Georgetown is planning to build a public parking garage at the southeast corner of Main and Sixth streets on the site of a city parking lot, and is seeking public input on the design and appearance through a survey.

The survey, which is open through Oct. 30, seeks input on preferences for project elements such as landscaping, public art and the facade materials for the garage.

The site was selected to address the limited public parking and growing retail development on the northeast side of downtown, to provide an alternative to on-street parking on residential streets in this area, and to fit the $5 million budget for the project.

Based on demand identified in the parking study conducted in 2015, the city plans to build a 200-space parking garage, which is a net increase of 150 additional spaces, at the Main and Sixth street location. Construction on the project is set to start in 2020.

The survey can be taken at bit.ly/31HO7TX.

KYLE

Safety course offered

for younger drivers

Tire Rack Street Survival will host a driver safety event that teaches 16- to 21-year-olds safety skills including skid-control, weight distribution and avoiding a collision.

The course will be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Public Safety Training Center at the Austin Community College Hays Campus, 4675 S. FM 1626.

Participants must hold a valid state-issued driving credential that allows the registered participant to drive to and from the event without the requirement for a licensed driver to be in the car with them.

Students will learn on the training center track, designed to train law enforcement and first responders. Cost is $95. Registration required; limited to 30 participants.

To register: bit.ly/2oIBM3n.

American-Statesman staff