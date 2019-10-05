SOUTH AUSTIN

Little Stacy Park reopens

Saturday after upgrades

After being closed for renovations since January, Little Stacy Neighborhood Park, 1500 Alameda Dr., will re-open to the public with regular operating hours Saturday. Improvements addressed ADA compliance, facilities and playground improvements, and drainage controls to minimize erosion of park grounds.

Improvements to the 6.73-acre park that serves the Travis Heights-Fairview Park neighborhood include a new basketball half-court, upgrades to the tennis courts, a hillside slide added to the playground and upgrades to the Shelter House, including accessible restrooms.

AUSTIN

Austin Water awarded

$120 million in loans

Austin Water has been awarded more than $120 million in low-interest financing from the Texas Water Development Board for water and wastewater system improvements.

Funding in the amount of $53 million from the Texas Water Development Board - Clean Water State Revolving Fund will go toward the rehabilitation and upgrade to the Austin Water Walnut Creek and South Austin Regional Wastewater Treatment facilities. The upgrades aim to improve system efficiency and reliability, and reduce maintenance costs.

Additional funding in the amount of $67,830,000 from the Texas Water Development Board - Drinking Water State Revolving Fund will finance the construction costs associated with water system improvements to Austin Water’s North Austin Reservoir and Ullrich Pump Station. The city will construct a replacement water facility that includes a ground storage tank, pump station, a new electrical building and make other upgrades to comply with current industry standards.

NORTH AUSTIN

Food forest, greenspace

coming to Kramer Lane

A new public greenspace and food forest will be installed at the corner of Kramer Lane and Parkfield Drive.

The new space is created by the North Lamar International Merchants Association, in collaboration with the Souly Austin program in the city's Economic Development Department, with the assistance of the Austin Community Tree Preservation Board.

A food forests is an agricultural strategy where people plant diverse types of edible, climate-appropriate plants that form mutually supportive relationships, creating a system that sustains itself over time.

The association will initiate Phase One of building the forest with an inaugural planting event Saturday. This phase includes the installation of infrastructure, consisting of an irrigation system, and the tallest layer of the forest, which will include a dozen native fruit trees, including peach, pomegranate and fig. Work will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 1310 Kramer Lane.

The food forest will be open to the community as a park and once the plants are mature enough to produce, residents will be welcome to harvest the fruit from the trees for free.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Annual 'Paddle Parade'

takes place Wednesday

The Austin/Travis County Family Violence Task Force will host the ninth annual Lauri Wright Stand Up for Safe Families Paddle Parade from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas Rowing Center Dock, 1541 W. Cesar Chavez St.

Attendees can wear purple and receive free rentals of paddleboards, canoes and kayaks. All participants must sign two waiver forms. American Sign Language interpreters will be provided. Attendance is free.

PFLUGERVILLE

Heritage House Museum

hosting Harvest Fest

The Heritage House Museum, 901 Old Austin Hutto Road, will host its annual Harvest Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event will feature food, music, face-painting, family photo opportunities and tours of the museum.

SAN MARCOS

Neighborhood panel

hosts discussion Thursday

The San Marcos Neighborhood Commission will host a free neighborhood conversation for Sector 2, including Westover, Oak Heights, Castle Forest, Southwest Hills and La Cima, at 6 p.m. Thursday at Crockett Elementary School, 1300 Girard St.

Attendees will learn about city projects and programs affecting these neighborhoods and will have an opportunity to share feedback. Neighborhood commissioners and city staff will be on-hand to answer questions and gather input.

