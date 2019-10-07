GEORGETOWN

Groundbreaking Tuesday

for sidewalk project

A ground breaking for a sidewalk improvement project will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Sixth and Pine streets, near the former Texas Department of Public Safety office.

The project involves building an 8-foot-wide sidewalk and accessible ramps on Seventh Street from Maple to Myrtle streets. The sidewalk improvement project includes sections of Eighth and Sixth streets in the vicinity and segments of Walnut, College and Ash streets within one to two blocks of Seventh Street.

The improved sidewalks and accessible ramps will provide a pedestrian and bicycle connection between the Southwestern University campus and the square.

The project cost is $855,020 funded by the 2015 voter-approved transportation bonds and is expected to be completed in March.

ROUND ROCK

Residents have two days

to 'Fill the Boot' for MDA

The Round Rock Fire Department will raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association as part of its annual Fill-the-Boot fundraiser on Thursday and Oct. 14.

Firefighters will stand on street corners with a boot asking for donations. The department has concerns with distracted drivers and the safety of the firefighters and citizens, and asks residents to be respectful and cautious.

Donations to MDA will support their programs and services they provide including summer camp, care clinics, equipment assistance, resource referrals and access to clinical trials for new treatments and medications.

KYLE

CAMPO has open house

on transportation plans

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will host an open house to share information on the Regional Transit Study and amendments to the 2019-22 Transportation Improvement Program and 2040 Regional Transportation Plan.

The open house will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kyle Public Library, 550 Scott St. The event will be come-and-go format, and children’s activities will be available.

Open houses are also offered online at campotexas.org/get-involved, where users can submit comments. The public can submit comments on the TIP and RTP amendments from Tuesday through Nov. 8, and comments for the Regional Transit Study from Tuesday through Nov. 22.

WIMBERLEY

Public meeting set

on El Rancho Cima

The Hays County Precinct 3 office will host a public meeting to discuss recent efforts to conserve portions of El Rancho Cima at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Wimberley Community Center, 14068 RR 12.

El Rancho Cima, also known as the Boy Scout Ranch, is 18 miles west of San Marcos on RR 32 along the Devil’s Backbone. The property includes Sentinel Peak. The 2,300-acre ranch was recently sold by the Sam Houston Area Boy Council of Boy Scouts, which was steward of the property for more than 60 years, and the new owner has subdivided the property.

American-Statesman staff