MISSION - Who knew adorable pups and beer went together? Just don’t give any to the pups!

Yaki’s Animal Rescue shelter and Mission’s 5X5 Brewing Co. partnered up for the first ever ‘Barktoberfest’, a food drive to help feed Yaki’s rescue dogs.

“We’re trying to get food donations for Yaki’s Animal Rescue,” said Esmer Garcia, Yaki animal rescue event coordinator. “We are hoping to get some dog food because we have 90 dogs where most reside at the Yaki ranch and some in foster homes as well as monetary donations which are always appreciated.”

Although Barktoberfest was free to enter, attendees were encouraged to bring a 50 pound bag of dog food or donate $20 dollars to the shelter for a 20% off discount off a beer tab.

Yaki Animal Rescue and 5X5 Brewing Co. hope to make ‘Barktoberfest’ an annual tradition.

“We’re all about community involvement,” said George Rice 5X5 Brewing Co. owner and director of operations. “We have about 15 to 20 events a year and I guarantee you this will become a staple and we’re all about helping non-profits in the community and this is one that’s dear to my heart and dear to a lot of hearts in the community.”

The food drive featured vendors, live music and a pet-friendly environment for owners and their fur babies to enjoy.

Yaki Animal Rescue is a non-profit organization and an absolute no kill zone located in Sullivan City caring for all kinds of animals on their 88-acre ranch.

The rescue shelter is located at 500 Venecia Dr. Sullivan City, TX 78595 open Mon-Sun from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. free to the public.