McALLEN - Home improvement retail store Home Depot and RGV’s Habitat for Humanity partnered up to help Juan Antonio Cocio, a Vietnam War veteran residing in McAllen, TX.

Juan Antonio Cocio served in the Vietnam War from 1967- 69 who suffers from post traumatic stress (PTSD). That’s when Pharr’s Home Depot store no.506 and RGV’s Habitat for Humanity got to work on the veteran’s home.

“Through the Home Depot Foundation ‘Celebration of Service’ campaign, we are helping out veteran Juan Antonio Cocio.” said Herman Ochoa, Home Depot assistant store manager of Pharr. “We’re basically doing some beautification of his lawn, installing a new air conditioning unit, cleaning debris, planting plants and building a privacy fence in his backyard,” said Ochoa.

Corporal Cocio’s PTSD can be amplified by his neighbor’s dog which is why the privacy fence is needed.

The McAllen project is part of the Home Depot Foundation’s ninth annual ‘Celebration of Service’ season to improve the homes and lives of U.S. military veterans.

The ‘Celebration of Service’ campaign first identifies a veteran in need in which the store applies for a grant. Cpl. Cocio was awarded nearly $5,000 dollars that was used to purchase all materials needed for the project.

“It’s great to work for an organization like Home Depot that allows us to give back to the community by allowing us to give our time, resources and energy back to the community to help great causes like the veterans,” said Ochoa.

The campaign’s season runs Sept. 19 to Nov. 11 Veteran’s Day. The U.S. retail store has helped transform over 45,000 homes and facilities for veterans throughout the country.

“The team depot foundation is very excited to announce that they have pledged by the year 2025 that half a billion dollars will go towards veterans’ causes and we’re just happy to be a part of it,” said Ochoa.

Six out of the seven stores located in district 160 from Laredo to Brownsville will be working on a veteran project this season.

The company has also announced a new theme, Operation Surprise that will surprise a nominated veteran with a special transformation. The winner will be announced on Veteran’s day.

For more information on the Home Depot Foundation and to nominate a veteran, visit: https://corporate.homedepot.com/foundation/celebrationofservice