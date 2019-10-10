The America's Farmers Grow Communities program is teaming up with local Texas farmers for a donation to a local nonprofit that can have a positive impact in rural communities.

The Grow Communities program, sponsored by Bayer Fund, still has time for farmers to enroll before the Nov. 1 deadline for the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Since the program began in 2010, more than $33 million in donations has been awarded nationwide.

To enroll, participants must be 21-years-old or older and are actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres of any crop. Enrollment is now through Nov. 1 and can be done online. The winning farmers will be announced in January 2020.

For more information, including eligibility and official rules, visit www.americasfarmers.com.