AUSTIN

Young artists sought

for Zilker Tree contest

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department and Austin Energy invite young artists between the ages of 5 and 10 to create and enter an original drawing of the Zilker holiday tree for the annual Zilker Holiday Tree Art Contest.

The top three selected artwork winners from each age category will be publicly recognized and the winners will help light the Zilker holiday tree Dec. 1. The junior division will be for ages 5-7 and the senior division will be for ages 8-10.

In creating an original version of the Zilker holiday tree, children may use crayons, watercolors, ink, colored paper, pastels or paint.

Entries, limited to one per child, must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 1. Artwork must be no larger than 8.5-inch-by-11-inch; artwork that is larger will be automatically disqualified. Paper thickness, only.

Entry forms should be filled out and attached to the back of the artwork. Forms are available in English and Spanish, and can be found at austintexas.gov/page/art-contest. Entries become the property of the Zilker Holiday Tree Art Contest, city of Austin.

Artwork must be delivered or mailed to: Parks and Recreation Department, Office of Special Events, 200 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas 78704.

For information: 512-974-6797; reservations@austintexas.gov.

LAGO VISTA

Firewise town hall

takes place Monday

The North Shore Travis Firewise Group will host a Firewise town hall at 7 p.m. Monday at the Lago Vista Public Library, 5803 Thunderbird St., Suite 40.

Attendees can learn about Firewise principles to protect homes and what to do in an emergency. The event will feature speakers, Firewise members and materials for guests.

For more information: 512-267-9279; txrojo2005@yahoo.com.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Chisholm Trail district

officially dissolves

The Chisholm Trail Special Utility District has dissolved as a governmental entity. At a public hearing Sept. 30, the district board members voted unanimously to dissolve and adopted an order of dissolution.

Facing challenges with water availability and financing, the district approached the city of Georgetown in 2011 about the possibility of merging the two water systems. After two years of feasibility studies, public meetings and hearings, the board voted unanimously in 2013 to consolidate the two water systems.

The merger was approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas in 2014 and the assets and liabilities of the district were transferred to the city of Georgetown water utility. At that time, Chisholm Trail water customers became city of Georgetown water customers, and Chisholm Trail employees became Georgetown employees.

The merger and transfer of service area was approved unanimously by the PUC in 2015 and subsequently affirmed. Senate Bill 248, passed by the Texas Legislature in 2017, allowed Chisholm Trail to dissolve after Aug. 31, whether or not third-party legal actions were resolved.

Due to the deadline to cancel an election, which was in August, candidates for the Chisholm Trail board will be on the Nov. 5 ballot for residents who live in the former service area of the district. Votes will be tabulated and reported in the election. Candidates in the election will not be seated or serve on the Chisholm Trail board since the district no longer exists as a legal entity.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Four tax offices

to be closed Monday

Williamson County tax assessor-collector’s offices will close Monday for staff development training and reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Offices to close are the Round Rock tax office, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd.; the Georgetown tax office, 904 S. Main St.; the Cedar Park tax office, 350 Discovery Blvd.; and the Taylor tax office, 412 Vance St.

For more information: 512-943-1601; wilco.org/tax.

KYLE

Restored caboose

reopens to public

Train and history aficionados alike won’t want to miss the grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the newly restored 1929 caboose at the Kyle Railroad Depot & Heritage Center, 100 N. Front Street, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The wooden caboose has been in the restoration phase for almost a year.

Visitors can take a tour and enjoy cake, coffee, and music by the Silver Mine String Band.

American-Statesman staff