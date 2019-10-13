Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 3500 S. Bowie St., will host a “Trunk or Treat” event for Amarillo children from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Costumed church members will hand out candy from the trunks of their cars in the church’s parking lot. The public is invited to come and have a safe and fun trick-or-treating experience.

For more information, call the church office at (806) 359-9483.

• • •

Colonies Church of Christ, 4500 Wesley Drive, will have a Trunk or Treat with free hot dogs, chips, sodas, candy and games from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

• • •

Sunday afternoon on Oct. 27 will find the north parking lot of Polk Street United Methodist Church, 1401 S. Polk St., full of games, bounce houses, a petting zoo, snow cones and more. Inside the Great Hall, choirs will be singing and United Methodist Men cooking hot dogs.

Candy will be handed out to those attending. There also will be a Halloween costume contest for ages infant through fifth grade with prizes.

• • •

The Family Ministry of First Presbyterian Church, 1100 S. Harrison St., is sponsoring an all-church Pumpkin Roundup on Oct. 27.

All the church family is invited to Gilmour’s Ranch near Palo Duro Canyon on Sunday afternoon from 4-7 p.m. for a picnic and lots of fun.

There will be a hamburger cookout, a photo booth, trail hikes, pumpkin painting, a sand pile, bonfire with S’mores, dodge ball and more.

Bring blankets and chairs — no family pets, please. Everyone is invited.

• • •

Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m.on the parking lot of Southwest Church of Christ, 4515 Cornell St., will feature food, games, hayrides, popcorn, prizes for best costumes and trunks, and a bounce house for children.