EAST AUSTIN

Council member hosts

town hall Tuesday night

Austin City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison will host a District 1 town hall discussion of Austin’s land development code revision process from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave St.

Patrick Howard, executive director of the Housing Authority of Travis County and the District 1 appointee to the Planning Commission, will join Harper-Madison and her staff to answer questions, hear concerns and discuss solutions to improve affordability, mobility and equity in Austin.

TRAVIS COUNTY

Two public meetings

set on Wilbarger Creek

Two public meetings will be held to help identify and quantify areas of concern and discuss possible solutions for a floodplain study of the Wilbarger Creek watershed.

Meetings will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pflugerville Public Library, 1008 W. Pfluger St.; and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the city of Manor Council Chambers, 105 E. Eggleston St.

Bastrop County, with participation from Travis County and the city of Pflugerville, recently was awarded a Texas Water Development Board Flood Protection Planning Grant to conduct the study. The study will determine floodplain extents and investigate structural and nonstructural flood damage reduction projects that will be used to develop a comprehensive Flood Protection Plan for Wilbarger Creek.

For an online questionnaire: surveymonkey.com/r/3SCHVW3.

GEORGETOWN

City Council candidates

take part in forum Tuesday

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, 1 Chamber Way, will host a City Council District 1 candidate forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The free forum will feature the three candidates running for the seat, followed by a discussion on the county transportation bond. The candidate elected to fill the vacancy will complete the remainder of the term ending in May 2021.

Early in-person voting will run Oct. 21 through Nov. 1. Voters may cast ballots at any early voting location in Williamson County. Election Day is Nov. 5 and voters may cast ballots at any vote center location in Williamson County.

For a list of polling places, dates and times: wilco.org/elections.

GEORGETOWN

CAMPO to share info

on transportation plans

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will host an open house to share information on the Regional Transit Study and amendments to the 2019-22 Transportation Improvement Program and 2040 Regional Transportation Plan.

The open house will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St. The event will be a come-and-go format, and children’s activities will be available.

Open houses are also offered online at campotexas.org/get-involved, where users can submit comments. The public can submit comments on the Transportation Improvement Program and Regional Transportation Plan amendments through Nov. 8, and comments for the Regional Transit Study through Nov. 22.

BASTROP

NAMI Central Texas offers

mental health workshop

NAMI Central Texas, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offer a free 90-minute workshop for people who have loved ones with a mental health diagnosis.

The workshop will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Friendship Bible Baptist Church, 1903 Pecan St.

The workshop will teach participants about diagnosis, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation and resources.

Registration required at namicentraltx.org/families/workshops.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Lanes of Springs Lane

to partially close for 2 days

Springs Lane and the outer westbound lane of U.S. 290 will be partially closed to allow contractors to begin repaving of the street and driveways that access off of Spring Lane on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The work is expected to last two days but may extend into a third day based on weather and progress. One-half of the street will remain open for vehicular access; guests are reminded to use caution during this time.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran H. Allen Larsen of Lakeway turned 95 on Tuesday.

World War II veteran Raymond L. Smith of Austin turned 92 on Saturday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

American-Statesman staff