"Sunday, pleeeease don't leave me!" Familiar sounding inner thought at the end of just about every weekend? We feel your pain. Sundays are meant to be a day of rest, but somehow we allow ourselves to begin stressing about the annoyingly taunting week to come, before we've even had a chance to make the most of our day. The kids nowadays refer to it as the Sunday Saries.

Well, we decided to take charge of our Sunday and made plans to do NOTHING but enjoy the comforts of lounge wear and indulge in some good ol' weekend barbacoa with all the fixings, of course!

via text around 9ish in the morning

Trisha: Hola! What time are you making your way over here?

Gaby: Trying to lift myself out of bed. lol

Trisha: Barbacoa and ALL are waiting for ya.

Gaby: OMW!

Locally known for serving up the "Freshest meat in the Valley” since 1984, with two locations in Edinburg, one in San Juan and the newest one in Mission, we decided to order and pick up some scrumptious barbacoa, piping hot menudo and complementary, chopped cilantro, onions and spicy peppers to top them off with. After laying out our beautiful spread, in case your hunger level hasn't spiked yet, we also made sure to devour a few freshly made corn tortillas and chugged it all down with ice cold glasses filled with Big Red. Yes, we knew exactly how lucky we were in that very moment and are now equally pleased to share the experience with you. *wink*

Aguilar's is open daily for your fresh meat needs and offers flavorful sides made in house like potato salad, Pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and their ever so memorable, jalapeño cream cheese dip. Yup, it's THAT good! You can even take advantage of the catering they offer for brisket, rice, beans and other prepared BBQ meats. However, you can only taste their flavorful barbacoa and menudo on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Be aware, that weekend goodness sells quick, so put your nicest PJs on, run a comb through your hair, brush those choppers, and hightail it over to your nearest Aguilar's stat!

Aguilar’s Meat Market - Butcher Shop is located at 3317 W State Highway 107, Edinburg, Texas 78541. Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. For more information, contact them at (956) 380-6900 and follow them on Facebook @aguilarsmeatmkt.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.