When your week runs short but your list of responsibilities has no end in sight, it's time to kill as many birds with one stone, as possible. Clearly just a figure of speech, dear readers. However, we did have to attempt to accomplish a multitude of things within a minimal amount of time. So, what were we to do?

via text

Gaby: Can't meet up tonight. Need to see my mom before I leave out of town again. Want to join us for family meal? Was thinking about a "working lunch"?

Trisha: Lunch actually works today. I have one whole hour to spare. And definitely, "Yes!", for tonight's dinner.

Gaby: Anywhere nearby where you're at?

Trisha: I know just the place. I'll send you the deets. See you at noon!

In the heart of Pharr, Texas, for the past 82 years or so, we visited a longstanding local favorite, Junction Cafe. Immediately upon entering, we were greeted with friendly smiles and asked to take a seat wherever we liked. Taking in the surroundings, we chose a spot right smack in the middle of the lively but familiar feeling cafe atmosphere. With decorative remnants of history and the "regulars" known on a first name basis, we couldn't help but feel at home. No better way to be okay with embracing your hungry appetite, than to feel like mom's cooking up all your favorites in the kitchen.

We decided on one lunch special, Albondigas Chipotle with just the right amount of kick, a large bowl of Caldo Tlalpeño with plenty of chicken, arroz and melted cheese, plus a Botana for "1" (mixed with beef and chicken) topped with grilled bell peppers, sliced jalapeños and a quesadilla. No judging. There were three of us partaking in the meal and we had to research a good sample amount of at least a few dishes. *wink* Zero regrets! You all need to get out to Junction Cafe yesterday rather than tomorrow or, if you prefer to taste their traditional Mexican, American and Seafood meals in the comfort of your own home, Doordash now delivers.

Make your way to Junction Cafe, located at 11 S Cage Blvd, Pharr, TX 78577. Their doors are open for business Sunday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m. and open Friday through Saturday 24 hours a day! and Sunday from 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. For more information, contact them at (956) 783-4885 and follow them on Facebook @aguilarsmeatmkt.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.