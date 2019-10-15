EAST AUSTIN

Dyslexia conference

slated for Saturday

The Austin school district will host its annual Central Texas Dyslexia Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its Performing Arts Center, 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd.

The theme of the conference is “Your Story is Your Strength.” Participants can attend breakout sessions on topics such as multisensory grammar, assistive technology with Microsoft and Google and social-emotional learning considerations and a dyslexia simulation.

The keynote speaker is Don M. Winn, a dyslexic author, speaker, radio show host and dyslexia advocate.

To register: bit.ly/33s6rRy.

ROUND ROCK

Brushy Creek launches

online water bill system

The Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District has launched myBCWater, an online water bill payment system.

The system allows users to securely choose and edit credit cards, passwords and contact information; make one-time payments without setting up an account, view utility accounts in real-time and review payment history; manage multiple utility accounts under one username; set up automatic payments using a credit/debit card or a checking account; view water history; and add and save multiple payment methods.

There is no fee for automatic payments by credit/debit card or checking account. But a convenience fee of $1 will be charged for one-time credit card transactions. Other payment methods will still be accepted such as in-person, by mail, direct draft, white drop box or phone.

Current autopay customers paying by credit card must register and set up autopay on my BCWater by Friday. Current autopay customers paying by checking account do not need to update their direct draft information or register.

To register: bit.ly/2VxxOad.

GEORGETOWN

Paper conservation

taught at workshop

“Fading Pictures and Crumbling Documents” will run from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

The program will include an introduction to paper conservation with examples that illustrate common types of deterioration and damage to materials, an overview of professional conservation methods and steps to prevent further deterioration and preserve the content in photographs, letters, books and documents.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own paper objects such as family artworks, books, letters or documents. The group will look at examples and discuss possible conservation treatments or preservation measures.

CEDAR PARK

Computer tips offered

Thursday at library

The Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., will host one-on-one computer help from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Attendees can receive help with email, computer basics, AtoZdatabases, basic internet searching, using Microsoft Word or accessing the library’s eBooks and digital audiobooks. A library representative will work with attendees in 30 minute sessions. Registration required.

To register: 512-401-5608.

GEORGETOWN

Justice of the Peace office

closes for 3 hours Thursday

The office of Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, 100 Wilco Way, will be closed for training from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The public may use the drop box next to the door on the south of the building or pay online at wilco.org/JP3.

LAKEWAY

Lions Club to host

bingo fundraiser

The Austin Lake Travis Lions Club will host a bingo fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday at the Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the first number drawn will be at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments and entrance fees can be purchased at the registration table. Daubers will be available to all players at no charge.

BASTROP

Cattlemen auction

benefits cancer research

The Cattlemen for Cancer Research auction will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Hills Prairie Livestock Auction Company, 1177 Texas 304.

The event will include a silent auction, washer tournament, complimentary barbecue lunch, kids activities and presentation of the CCR Hero and Survivor awards. Proceeds will benefit the Michale E. Keeling Center for Comparative Medicine and Research at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Registration for the washer tournament is $40 per team.

For information: 512-321-3991.

American-Statesman staff