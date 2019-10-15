Nothing on the secret recording that Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan made of his June 12 meeting with House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, due to be released publicly Tuesday morning, indicates that Bonnen violated any Texas law or House rule, Bonnen's lawyer told the American-Statesman on Monday.

The attorney, Brian Roark, said officials from the Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit, which interviewed Bonnen, R-Lake Jackson, on the matter Sept. 6 in Roark's Austin office, told him they would be wrapping up their investigation this week without offering an opinion about whether the meeting ran afoul of any laws. The inquiry was launched in August at the request of the House General Investigating Committee.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told the Statesman in an email Friday that it had "either spoken with or provided a letter to all House members to ensure a complete and thorough investigation is conducted."

Roark said the Rangers told him it was never their intention to draw a conclusion but only to collect facts and deliver them to the House Investigating Committee and to Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne, whose office has jurisdiction in the case because Bonnen's home is in Brazoria County. On Aug. 13, the day after the House committee requested the Public Integrity Unit investigate the circumstances surrounding the meeting, Yenne did the same.

On July 25, in an online posting, Sullivan alleged that Bonnen offered at that meeting, also attended by state Rep. Dustin Burrows, R- Lubbock, then chairman of the House Republican Caucus (he has since stepped down), to provide House press credentials for writers affiliated with Sullivan's organization if Sullivan would limit his attacks on Republican incumbents to 10 members he and Burrows would not protect.

Yenne, according to Roark, has already listened to the recording that Sullivan said he'll release Tuesday morning, beginning by playing clips with his commentary on WBAP, a Fort Worth talk radio station, with show host Chris Salcedo at 9:15 a.m. At about that same time, Sullivan said the recording will go live on TexasScorecard.com, Empower Texans' website.

Roark said Yenne will review the Rangers' findings and decide whether to present them to a grand jury.

"My opinion is no crimes have been committed and it's not necessary to take it to a grand jury," Roark said. "But I'm not the DA in Brazoria County. She's going to make her own decisions."

Yenne did not return a call for comment on Monday.

"There were not violations of the election code, campaign statutes, House rules or any other law related to Speaker Bonnen's Office," Roark wrote in a letter to Brad Weatherford, the lead Ranger investigator in the case, two days after the interview with Bonnen, which spanned four hours as the Rangers questioned Bonnen for 45 minutes, then played for him the hour-and-six-minute tape and then questioned him again.

Roark said it was the first time Bonnen had heard the recording.

"Everyone was actually relieved to hear it because everything sounded better in real life than hearing other peoples' descriptions of it," Roark said.

Legal effort

Word of the meeting, let alone what transpired, was a shock because Sullivan had been Bonnen's severest critic after what was broadly praised as a focused and successful first session as speaker. On May 27, the last day of the session, Bonnen described Empower Texans as "a group that is based on attacks and disrespect to raise money.”

“They are a group that you are fooling yourself and you are not respecting your constituents, you are not respecting this institution, if you are chasing their wants and their desires because you will never meet their wants and their desires,” Bonnen said.

Bonnen had also warned that any member of either party who opposed another incumbent of either party would face his wrath.

Bonnen initially denied the existence of a list of targeted members or any deal, at which point Sullivan revealed that he had surreptitiously recorded the meeting.

But in an Aug. 6 email of apology to members, Bonnen wrote, “I said terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally. You know me well enough to know I say things with no filter. That’s not an excuse for the hurtful things I said or the discussion that was had.”

Ahead of the Rangers' interview with Bonnen, Roark prepared a six-page document for investigators suggesting Bonnen did not violate any criminal or campaign finance laws or House rules.

On the alleged offer to accredit Empower Texans' reporters, Roark wrote that "press credentials do not have a monetary value," and that Bonnen "offered only to attempt to influence the House Administrative Committee to grant Mr. Sullivan press passes," and "furthermore, any benefit would not have been personal, but to this party, other candidates or constituents."

The discussion about press credentials occurred early in the conversation. Bonnen, according to a transcript of the conversation that Roark allowed the Statesman to review, offered to put Sullivan's Empower Texans on the floor at the next session with traditional media outlets. He added, "genuinely I think it's a value to have your guys on, to be truthful."

The House Administration Committee denied the group media credentials in this year's legislative session.

Roark said, "At most what could be said about the meeting was that campaign contributions were discussed. There was no direction, authorization, offer or acceptance of any money by any campaign so it is not clear why any of these laws would apply."

Roark also said that certain House rules that apply to behavior on the floor during the session did not apply because this meeting was neither on the floor or when the House was in session.

Democratic lawsuit

Addressing a lawsuit filed by the Democratic party, Roark said Bonnen did not commit any election code violations.

Democrats are seeking a court judgment declaring that political activities described in the recording violated Texas law, plus at least $100,000 in damages. There will be a hearing Tuesday in state District Court in downtown Austin on the Democrats' request for a court order requiring Sullivan to provide a copy of the taped conversation.

In the document Roark provided the Texas Rangers, he sought to proactively squelch a rumor, or conspiracy theory, that the speaker might seek to take advantage of an obscure state law that permits a person who testifies truthfully before a state legislative committee to immunize himself from prosecution on the matter. But in the legal memo, Roark noted that, for that to happen, "you must invoke immunity," and Bonnen would never have done that.

Bonnen and much of the state's political leadership, Republican and Democrat, have been calling on Sullivan to publicly release the recording. The timing of its release seems orchestrated by Sullivan to have maximum impact when the House Republican Caucus gathers for the first time since this imbroglio rocked Texas politics for a caucus retreat Thursday and Friday at the Omni Barton Creek Resort in Austin. While some Republican members took advantage of Sullivan's offer to listen to the recording in his attorney's office, most did not.