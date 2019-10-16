The Big 12 has reprimanded and fined Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt $25,000 for the statement he issued regarding a missed call in the Red Raiders’ double-overtime loss Saturday at Baylor.

In a statement the conference office released Wednesday, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said, "The Big 12 Conference members have developed policies governing the officiating of our contests. It is vital that senior administration officials, especially the directors of athletics, adhere explicitly to these policies. It is very difficult to balance support for an institution’s teams while fully complying with the imperative created by schools acting together to manage athletics competition.

"On this occasion, the required discipline was not exercised. Kirby Hocutt is one of the very best athletics administrators in the nation, and I am grateful for his assistance and support in resolving this matter."

Baylor beat Tech 33-30 on Saturday in Waco. A call during the first overtime erased a fumble recovery by Tech noseguard Jaylon Hutchings when Baylor center Jake Fruhmorgen was flagged for an illegal snap and the play was whistled dead.

Hocutt confirmed with Big 12 senior associate commissioner Ed Stewart on Saturday night that the play was not handled correctly.

The day after, Hocutt said in a statement released through the Tech athletics department that he had been "in constant communication" with the Big 12 office and had received acknowledgment that "the ruling on the field of an illegal snap was incorrect." He explained that the call was not reviewable.

In response to an open records request filed by A-J Media, Texas Tech released the subsequent interactions between Hocutt and Big 12 staff.

About 2 1/2 hours after Hocutt’s statement went out Sunday afternoon, Bowlsby notified Hocutt that the public airing was "a potential sportsmanship violation" of Big 12 policy.

"Coaches, student-athletes, and members of the athletics department staff are prohibited from making any public comment regarding the game officials or the officiating at any contest," Bowlsby wrote in an email to Hocutt. "The public airing of officiating matters, whether directly or indirectly, during or after a game, verbally or by use of video, on or off the record, is prohibited."

Bowlsby gave Hocutt a deadline of 5 p.m. Monday to respond with "the institution’s position on the matter," after which, "a determination will be made as to what action, if any, is warranted."

Hocutt replied to Bowlsby with an email on Monday afternoon.

It reads;

"Dear Bob:

"This letter is in response to your email regarding a possible football sportsmanship violation. As noted in your email, we did release a statement regarding the overtime of the Texas Tech and Baylor football game. We did not intentionally violate the conference policy on Comments about Officiating (C.R. 12.3.2) but rather provided a factual clarification to bring closure to this issue.

"We had received many requests for comments and questions, and felt that closure to this issue was in the best interest of all parties involved. Our statement does not have any opinion nor does it bring to light any other officiating issues. We simply stated the facts in regards to the communication with the conference staff, the decision on the field, and that the play is not reviewable. We give complete deference and respect to the conference in our statement.

"Furthermore, it is important to note that we had received email communication from the conference staff in regards to this incident which went into more detail than our statement. This email communication would be subject to Freedom of Information Act and would have to be released if requested. We feel that had we not brought closure to this issue, this information would have been requested as we have received similar requests in the past.

"I respectfully will state that it is our position that we have not violated the sportsmanship policy of the conference, but rather responded with facts in a professional manner. Please contact me if you have any questions or would like to discuss further."

The response to A-J Media’s open records request shows Stewart responded to Hocutt’s inquiries Saturday about 2 1/2 hours after the game ended. Stewart said he had talked to Greg Burks, the Big 12 coordinator of officials, who had spoken with members of the officiating crew.

"Greg has reviewed the Illegal Snap / Fumble play in the 1st period of OT," Stewart wrote to Hocutt. "The ruling on the field of an illegal snap was incorrect. The rule, 2-23 a-h, states that a snap must be made in one quick and continuous motion with the ball leaving the snapper’s hand or hands. It is not a legal snap if the ball is moved forward or is lifted prior to the backward motion of a legal snap.

"The video shows the ball being snapped continuously and bouncing off the center’s thigh/leg and falling to the ground where it was recovered by the defense. Once the Head Line Judge ruled an Illegal snap the play is dead like a false start, meaning the play never happened.

"This play is not reviewable by rule and is a judgment error and not a misapplication of a rule. Greg discussed the play with the National Coordinator, Rogers Redding, and he agrees with this interpretation."

Former Texas Tech chancellor Kent Hance tweeted that he is raising money to pay Hocutt’s fine and set up an online link for those who want to donate.