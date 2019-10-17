Homestead resident John Colman’s nearly 1.5-acre property near Bee Cave runs on well water and has since he and his wife brought the property in 2010.

The well system is used for everyday uses including drinking water, washing, topping off the pool and irrigation.

Last year, after the land’s original well met the end of its life, the Colmans had to install a new well on the property, and what he learned in the process about the importance of groundwater conservation has been surprising, he said.

His new water well sits about 10 feet above the bottom of the Trinity Aquifer, which is more than 100 feet deeper than the original well sat. He said over the course of about seven years, the groundwater level on his property dropped 42 feet.

“The water level is going down, and it's because everyone is dropping wells,” Colman said.

But the decline in the groundwater isn’t due to Colman’s property alone. Groundwater wells are used for domestic and ranching needs but also irrigation and public water systems.

Since 2003, 1,824 groundwater wells have been installed with 1,350 of them for domestic use.

The Trinity Aquifer is the primary source of groundwater for thousands of domestic and ranching wells across the Hill Country, including those serving over 1,000 households in southwestern Travis County.

An estimated 1.4 billion gallons of water are pumped from the Southwest Travis County Priority Groundwater Management Area annually, and because there is no water in the middle Trinity aquifer, the majority of water is being pumped from the lower aquifer, accounting for about 62% of water.

Groundwater is water that occurs in the crevices and pores of rocks, also known as aquifers.

Surface water — atmospheric water such as rain that finds its way to streams and rivers — is regulated by the state. But groundwater has traditionally been managed by the rule of capture, meaning landowners can put pumps in the ground and pull out as much water as they want to.

A new study from Travis County and the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District hydrogeologists found that water east of the Bee Creek fault, which runs north of Lago Vista Vista, down Lake Travis’s Bee Creek tributary and along RM 12 into Hays County, is not being recharged, resulting in low groundwater levels around Lakeway and Bee Cave.

Brian Hunt, senior hydrogeologist with the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District, said the water level has dropped 300 feet since 1978.

Hydrogeologists fear that as growth moves toward the Hill County, more wells will be drilled, depleting the groundwater supply.

To help regulate and conserve the water below ground, members of the Southwest Travis County Priority Groundwater Management Area board are urging voters to approve the creation of a groundwater conservation district on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The board, which was created by House Bill 4345 in 2017, would be charged with preserving and protecting groundwater through education, outreach and waste prevention.

Hunt said a groundwater conservation district would also have the ability to restrict pumping conditions during droughts based on permit type and aquifer zone as well as research alternate water sources that would reduce the demand on the aquifer.

The district would include Bee Cave, Lakeway and West Lake Hills, as well as unincorporated areas of Travis County west of those cities and between the Hays County line and the Colorado River.

Bee Cave Council Member Jon Cobb spoke against the creation of the district in September saying that creating a district would ultimately lead to more taxes and wouldn’t prevent someone’s well from going dry. Bee Cave and West Lake Hills approved resolutions supporting the creation of the district. Board members have said a creation of the district would not include imposing taxes on residents, metering or production fees on most domestic wells.

Colman admitted he would not be happy if there were restrictions on his water well but agreed that there needed to be a groundwater district. He added that as more homes and businesses drill wells it takes a toll on the aquifer.

“It not going to happen overnight,” Colman said. “Any sort of practical enforcement of usage and monitoring is going to take years, but it's definitely a direction we need to go in because if we don't then we will get to a point where there is an issue and we have no water.”