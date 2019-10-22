Floyd Mitchell has been appointed as the 23rd Police Chief of Lubbock.

Mitchell’s nomination was confirmed Tuesday evening with a unanimous vote by the Lubbock City Council. Mitchell, who was at the council meeting with his wife and son, was greeted with a standing ovation.

Leadership at the Lubbock Police Department were also present to see Chief Mitchell’s appointment — lining the back of the council chambers and erupting with applause after the vote.

"Thank you for this opportunity," Mitchell said to the public. "I could not be more proud. I will do my best to serve the council, the citizens of Lubbock, and the men and women of this police department, with honor and respect. I cannot express how proud I am of this opportunity."

He’ll begin his role as Lubbock Police Chief on Nov. 11.

Mitchell, who has more than 29 years of law enforcement experience, was previously the chief of police in Temple. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and began his law enforcement career in Kansas City, Missouri. He earned both a Masters and Bachelors of Business Administration from Baker University.

Mayor Dan Pope said after the meeting that Mitchell brings a lot of experience to Lubbock, and Pope especially liked Mitchell’s background in a large city like Kansas City, and a medium-size city like Temple.

Pope also said Mitchell has a background with community policing, which is the direction the City of Lubbock’s Police Department is heading.

"I think he’s the perfect guy to help us prepare our men and women to operate in a different kind of policing model," Pope said about the future police substations and community policing. "I think he’s a great fit."

Mitchell is a Master Certified Peace Officer in Texas and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, according to the city.

Mitchell said he’ll be joining an already well-established police department, with good leadership already in place. He said he’ll do everything he can to help this police department move forward, particularly in regard to the city’s ongoing effort to build substations and focus on community policing.

Mitchell said community policing should be ingrained in every police officer, and it’ll be the norm at LPD. He said police officers are part of the community they serve, and citizens need to know it.

Speaking to citizens, Mitchell said he’ll first and foremost be approachable. He said he’ll constantly be reaching out to community leaders, faith leaders and many different organizations.

"Throughout my carer, I’ve always been a very approachable police chief," Mitchell said. "You’ll see me out in the community. Just know I’m very approachable, I like getting out, I like talking to people, I like being police chief, I like being a police officer. You’ll see a lot of me."

Mitchell is Lubbock’s first black police chief, and during the council meeting, Lubbock ISD Board of Trustee Bill Stubblefield said this appointment is historic.

Stubblefield, along with members of the Lubbock City Council, said Mitchell will do great work.

Mitchell will take the reigns at LPD from Jerry Brewer, who’s been the interim police chief since the beginning of June. Lubbock’s prior police chief, Greg Stevens, retired from LPD at the end of May.

City Manager Jarrett Atkinson is charged with choosing and nominating the city’s police chief, which he did Tuesday for council approval.

The City of Lubbock said it received 43 applications for this position. Chief Mitchell completed a rigorous recruitment process that included included video and in-person interviews as well as a public reception attended by more than 100 community representatives.

Mitchell said his priorities at the beginning of his tenure will be to look, listen and learn. He said he first wants to speak with people in the police department and in the community about how the department can improve.

"The first month is to listen and learn, and then work with all the groups about how to move forward," Mitchell said.

Lubbock’s new police chief said he’s ready to get to work. He said he went to Lubbock’s Costco before the council meeting Tuesday to get some food, and already had someone come up and greet him. Mitchell said he spoke with that person for several minutes about Lubbock and the future of LPD.