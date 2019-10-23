Wednesday forecast for Austin: Have y’all seen the video where Kylie Jenner wakes up her baby by singing "rise and shine" to her, yet?

Well, rise and shine, Central Texas! It will be a lovely, dry day with warm temperatures.

Skies will be sunny during the day as temperatures rise to a high near 84 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

South winds blowing 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, forecasters said. The winds could have 20 mph gusts.

Nighttime will be a little chilly with a low of 63 degrees and mostly clear skies, forecasters said.

A cold front will move into the Austin area Thursday afternoon and last through Friday morning, bringing storms and gusty winds, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m., and a high near 82. Heavy rainfall is possible at night with an 80% chance of rain and a low around 51. East-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph will become north-northwest at night and could have 20 mph gusts.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 64. North winds blowing 15 to 20 mph could have 25 mph gusts. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 44. North-northwest winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 71. Clear at night with a low around 46.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 76. Clear at night with a low around 50.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 73. Mostly clear at night with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 74.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>