A recent video of a garbage pick-up may have provided an inaccurate depiction of recycling services in Round Rock.

Doug Rice posted a video last week of a Round Rock Refuse truck picking up both his trash bin and recycling bin. The Round Rock resident told KXAN News he was frustrated to see his recycling mixed in with trash, since it’s practically a ritual for his family to separate trash from recyclable items.

"We have to pay every single month for a service that should be dependable," he told KXAN.

Ensuing comments on Facebook and Twitter spurred the city to issue a statement saying the video footage did not align with the services laid out in a contract with Round Rock Refuse. The city has contracted with the company for trash and recycling since 1990.

"Our contract with Round Rock Refuse explicitly states that trash will be taken to the landfill and recycling will be delivered to a single-stream facility," the statement reads. "Recycling is an essential service we provide and we believe that our third party contractors have a clear understanding of our expectations."

But Round Rock Refuse general manager Mike Lavengco said the video doesn’t reflect the typical services the company provides to customers. He said Rice later told him he regretted posting the video on social media, as he had no prior issues with recycling service.

"Our service record is stellar," he said. "I think anybody at the city would concur with that."

Lavengco said the recycling bin was put out on a non-recycling day, further complicating things.

The company’s drivers are taught to never dump recycling with garbage, he said, and that the company has received a high satisfaction rate from customers.

City staff also said they heard of no other complaints from residents following Rice’s video.

Regardless of the mix-up, Lavengco said the company is dedicated to properly recycle items left in recycling bins, and that drivers are taught never to throw away recycling, even when customers request it.

"We have to continue to educate our employees that it’s not acceptable under any circumstances," he said of throwing away recyclable items.

The city is two years into a five-year contract with Round Rock Refuse for garbage and recycling service for residents. After three years, the city will have a two-year evergreen contract with the company, city staff said.

Like numerous other companies across the nation, Round Rock Refuse provides single-stream recycling service to residents through a once-every-other-week pickup schedule.

According to Waste Management, which is the largest environmental services provider in the United States, about 25% of items put into recycling bins for residents and businesses are not recyclable.

Non-recyclable items include:

• Small plastics like bread bag clips and pill packaging

• Plastic wrap

• Flexible packaging like individual applesauce packets or dried fruit packets.

• Deodorant sticks

• Plastic grocery bags and other thin plastic bags and wrappers

• Pizza boxes

• Light bulbs and electronics

• Wax-coated items like orange juice cartons

• Polystyrene foam, most often used for meats and as egg cartons.

This story has been updated to include comments from Round Rock Refuse general manager Mike Lavengco.