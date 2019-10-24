LONDON (AP) — British police have raided two sites in Northern Ireland and questioned a truck driver as they investigate the death of 39 people found in a truck container at an industrial park in southeastern England.

The truck and the trailer with the people inside apparently took separate circuitous journeys before ending up at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of London on the River Thames.

British police said they believe the container went from the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet, England, where it arrived early Wednesday. The truck cab is believed to have come from Northern Ireland.

Police said one of the victims was a teenager but gave no further information on them.