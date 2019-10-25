After 43 years of serving pizza and a variety of Greek dishes to campus-area patrons, Milto's Mediterranean Cafe has announced plans for closure.

A message posted to the restaurant's Facebook by co-owner Edie Georgakopoulos encourages patrons to "Please come enjoy your favorite dish while you still can," and said, "Thank you for 43 years Austin. We will miss you."

Another post on the restaurant's Facebook says the closing date remains "unsure" but is expected to be sometime before Thanksgiving.

According to CultureMap Austin, "Miltos Georgakopoulos opened the namesake eatery in 1977, and it has since been a hub for University of Texas students. Known for its pizza, Milto's also serves Greek dishes like gyros and spanokopita, sub sandwiches, and Italian-American pasta entrees such as lasagna and ravioli."

The closure follows with a trend of nearby restaurants, including Conan's Pizza and Ruby's BBQ, that have similarly called it quits in recent years.

A real estate site shows Milto's location as being currently under contract and priced at $1.2 million.

