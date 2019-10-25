Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday! Central Texas may receive more rain before skies clear up during the day, the National Weather Service said.

Rain is most likely before 8 a.m. with a 70% chance of happening, forecasters said. The rain is part of a cold front that moved through the area Thursday night, dumping 4 to 6 inches of rain in Travis and Hays counties, forecasters said.

After a cloudy start, skies will become mostly sunny as temperatures rise to a high near 59 degrees.

North-northwest winds blowing 15 to 20 mph could have 30 mph gusts. A wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties, the weather service said.

Gusty winds could blow unsecured items around, pull tree limbs down, cause power outages and make driving difficult, forecasters said.

North-northwest winds blowing 10 to 15 mph at night could have gusts as high as 25 mph, forecasters said.

Forecasters suggest being extra cautious while driving and securing any outdoor items you may have to stay safe.

Rain will clear out by nighttime, when skies will be partly cloudy, forecasters said. Temperatures will drop to a low of 46 degrees, so be sure to bring something warm if you’re headed to a high school football game!

The weekend will be warm and sunny, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 71. Clear at night with a low around 47.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 78. Clear at night with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night with a 10% chance of rain after 8 p.m. and a low around 55.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, mostly after 8 a.m., and a high near 71. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 52.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 60. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 43.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 61.