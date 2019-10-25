The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Briseno family taking over The Pantry & More with a ribbon cutting. The Pantry & More is a non-profit organization founded by Tommy Shelton and provides food, clothing, toys, diapers and more for those in need. Shelton's dream was to provide a place for people to come when they are struggling financially or spiritually. The Pantry & More operates due to the generosity of local volunteers donating their time, items and funds