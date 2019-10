New Braunfels police said a man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Roadrunner Avenue, east of Interstate 35, around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they found a 28-year-old man from New Braunfels lying in the street.

Police are investigating the incident. An autopsy was also ordered.

