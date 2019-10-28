Interstate 35 (Hays County): The two left lanes will be closed between Kyle Parkway and the Travis County line from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights; closures will be northbound Tuesday night and southbound Wednesday night. The northbound right lane will be closed between York Creek and Posey roads from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November. Traffic can use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road.

Interstate 35 (Travis County): The northbound two right lanes will be closed at Oltorf Street past the Woodland Avenue exit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The northbound left lane will be closed between U.S. 290 and Rutherford Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The northbound main lanes will be closed under Stassney Lane on Monday and Tuesday nights; lane reductions begin at 10 p.m. with full closures from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the entrance ramps either side of William Cannon Drive will also be closed. The southbound two left lanes will be closed between Barwood Park and St. Johns Avenue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound main lanes will be closed under Stassney Lane with a rolling roadblock from midnight until 5 a.m. Wednesday; traffic will be stopped for less than 15 minutes at a time starting south of Ben White Boulevard. The southbound main lanes will be closed under Stassney Lane on Wednesday and Thursday nights; lane reductions begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 p.m. Thursday with full closures both nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the entrance ramp before Stassney Lane will also be closed.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Reduced to one southbound lane between the Bell County line and FM 487 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; alternating ramp closures as needed. Reduced to one southbound lane between County Road 143 and Texas 130 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights; expect alternating ramp closures in this area.

U.S. 183: The northbound lanes will be closed at Texas 71 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour east on Texas 71 to Spirit of Texas Drive turnaround. The southbound Cameron Road exit will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; use the Interstate 35 North exit and follow the frontage road. Reduced to one lane in each direction at various locations between Texas 71 and Maha Circle from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane will be closed in both directions between Thurgood Avenue and Bolm Road from 8 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

U.S. 290: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Tara Lane and the Hays County line from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The westbound main lanes will be closed as needed across Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; traffic will detour to the frontage road. The westbound entrance ramp from Texas 130 will be closed near Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; use next ramp. The eastbound ramp to southbound Interstate 35 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights; detour to frontage road at Congress Avenue exit.

Texas 71: One lane closed on the westbound ramp to northbound U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The eastbound ramp to northbound U.S. 183 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour via turnaround at Spirit of Texas Drive. The westbound ramp to southbound Interstate 35 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights; detour to frontage road at Burleson/Todd/Woodward Street exit. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until August.

Texas 95: Various closures in both directions between FM 1331 and County Road 457 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 8.

Texas 130: The southbound left lane will be closed for ½ mile either side of Howard Lane/Gregg-Manor Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The southbound left lane will be closed between Pecan Street and Cameron Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Alternating closures of southbound exit No. 436 for Parmer Lane and exit No. 437 for U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the southbound right lane will also be closed in this area. The northbound entrance from Blue Bluff Road and the right lane between Blue Bluff Road and U.S. 290 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound frontage road will be closed approaching U.S. 290 as needed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; traffic for eastbound U.S. 290 detours via Parmer Lane. Alternating southbound closures between Howard Lane and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis Lane and South Bay Lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to/from northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

Loop 360 (South Capital of Texas Highway): Short duration moving closures on the southbound ramp to eastbound U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Reduced to one lane in each direction under Texas 130 from 9 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday and from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; traffic may alternate between each side of the road. Various right lane and moving closures in both directions between Loop 1 and the Williamson County line from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 973: One lane traffic control with flaggers between U.S. 290 and Gregg Lane from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between King Lane and FM 973 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Thursday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: The westbound right turn lane will be closed at U.S. 183 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Manor/Springdale Road: The westbound right turn lane will be closed at U.S. 183 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Stassney Lane: East/west traffic will use the turnaround bridges to cross Interstate 35 until the new bridge is completed. Closed across I-35 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour to nearest crossover.