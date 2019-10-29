Austin school district trustees early Tuesday unanimously approved a new sex education curriculum that, for the first time, will teach elementary students lessons on sexual orientation, gender identity and sexually transmitted diseases.

For more than a year, district administrators, parents, community members and advocacy groups grappled with what to teach elementary and middle school students. The Human Sexuality and Responsibility curriculum has not been changed in a decade for elementary students and in seven years for middle school students. Under the new curriculum, educators will also teach lessons on healthy relationships, puberty, pregnancy and reproduction.

"There's no doubt that the topic of sex education in public schools elicits strong reactions," board member Kristin Ashy said to a room filled with people after listening to over three hours of public comment Monday night. "Tonight offers itself as an example of these reactions."

Ashy said that, as a parent of two children in the school district, she will eventually decide whether her children should participate in this curriculum or whether they will opt out.

"I am thankful to be part of a district that provides parents with options," she said.

The board vote happened just after midnight. Hundreds of people arrived at the school district’s headquarters on West Sixth Street to voice their opinions about the curriculum. As members of the conservative religious advocacy group Texas Values expressed their opposition during an afternoon news conference, protesters who supported the curriculum interrupted them with music, kazoos, megaphones and chants. Naomi Wilson, who was standing in front of the Texas Values speakers and chanting "black trans lives matter," was arrested by Austin school district police and charged with trespassing before the meeting began. Wilson was scheduled to speak during the general comment portion of the board meeting.

"I think people on both sides of this craziness out here are sensationalizing what this is about," said parent Matt Pennies, who opposes the curriculum and pulled his son out of the Austin school district because of it, though his three daughters still attend schools in the district. "I get the sensitivities around the LGBT issues. I tried to say this, but I was drowned out by the chaos — even in a strictly heterosexual context, this content is just so aggressive. It’s just so much so soon."

Addison McKenna, an eighth grader at Kealing Middle School who said she is an LGBT youth, said inclusive sex education is important.

"I am more at risk of falling into unhealthy relationships than other students," McKenna said. "I appreciate learning how to recognize and break these cycles through communication and respect. ... When I came out to my family, it felt so much better when I knew they were supporting me, but I know that's not the case for everyone."

School board member Yasmin Wagner thanked McKenna and other "students who had the courage to stand up in a room full of adults and tell us what they need."

"The only agenda at play here tonight is ensuring that our students have access to medically accurate, inclusive information about their bodies, relationships and consent," Wagner said.

District trustees first approved of the third through eighth grade Human Sexuality and Responsibility Scope and Sequence, which laid out the topics that would be taught in February.

In the summer, third through eighth grade lessons were available for public review and feedback, revised and recommended by the School Health Advisory Council.

Because of the passing of Senate Bill 22 in June, the district had to start all over with middle school lessons after they were not able to use a Planned Parenthood curriculum called "Get Real: Comprehensive Sex Education that Works" because they were banned from contracting with abortion providers.

District officials then wrote lessons and found free resources online. They faced backlash from some parents and Texas Values, which published a blog post on Sept. 24 saying that the district could face legal repercussions since it had used Canadian abortion providers as sources.

Kathy Ryan, the district’s director of academics, said there were not any legal concerns regarding using Canadian providers since the online resources are free.

Speaking before the meeting, sixth grader Caroline Boyle said an updated sex ed curriculum is needed.

"I think that it’s important because some kids may be struggling with their identity," she said. "They might not learn about that kind of stuff at home and they need to know that it’s okay."

Elementary school teachers will be trained on the curriculum starting in January. Middle school principals will be trained on the curriculum in March and then go over the training with science teachers at their schools. Between March and April, principals will have meetings with families to discuss the new curriculum.

Educators are scheduled to implement the new sex education curriculum in May. Parents who want their children to opt out of the lessons can notify school leaders in March.