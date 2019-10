This Sheepdog/Poodle mix is this week’s featured pet. You can meet Rori at the Erath County Humane Society where he is up for adoption.

“This young gentleman is between one and two years old,” said ECHS executive director Serena Wright. “He likes running, playing and getting lots of attention.”

If you are interested in meeting Rori or other pets up for adoption, stop by the animal shelter during hours of operation.