25 years ago:

ENFIELD, N.H. - A minister who started buying firearms because he feared the Brady gun-control law would infringe on his rights accidentally shot himself to death while demonstrating gun safety to his family.

50 years ago:

SAIGON - American infantrymen claimed Saturday that they destroyed the headquarters of a Viet Cong regiment of a major infiltration route about 40 miles north of Saigon.

75 years ago:

Armistice day services will be conducted at 11 o’clock Saturday morning in the First Presbyterian church, under joint auspices of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts here.

100 years ago:

Cotton sold for thirty-nine and one half cents per pound on the streets here Tuesday.