Voters across southwestern Travis County have largely voted in favor of the Travis County Groundwater Conservation District’s Proposition A, which would clear the way for members of the district’s board to regulate groundwater across several cities in the area.

The measure, one of several appearing under the moniker "Proposition A" on ballots across the county during Tuesday’s elections, was listed on ballots in Bee Cave, Lakeway, West Lake Hills, and some areas at the southwestern edges of Austin and western Travis County.

By midnight, 5,881 voters cast their ballots in favor of the measure, while 2,015 were against.

The proposition was brought by the Southwest Travis County Groundwater Conservation District’s board, an agency that was created by the state in 2017.

It asked voters to empower the board to actually create the conservation district that would regulate groundwater, such as wells for irrigation, domestic use and public use.

The district would also include areas to the west of the cities listed above, as well as land skirting the Hays County line and the Colorado River in the area of the Trinity Aquifer.

The Trinity Aquifer, which stretches from the Red River to west of San Antonio, provides groundwater to more than 1,000 households in southwestern Travis County, and is the primary source for water in thousands of domestic and ranching wells throughout the Hill Country.

With continued growth in the region, more people have placed wells on their property, increasing demand on the aquifer.