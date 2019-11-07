Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending Nov. 4:

• Giorgio’s Pizza, 1018 Broadway

• Jojo’s She Shack, 7206 59th St.

• Silklab Designs, 3601 Trenton Ave.

• Mano Negra Brewing Co., 2610 Salem Ave.

• RJ’s Cleaning Service, 2301 50th St. Apt. 51

• Sweet Celebrations, 1603 57th St.

• Metropolitan Community Church of Lubbock, 4501 University Ave.

• Braden Birk’s Ebay Resale, 2520 Marsha Sharp Freeway

• Long Range Innovations LLC, 2417 Stanford St.

• Still Shine’n Customs and Collision, 2701 N. Frankford Ave. Unit 9

• Tandem Well Service LLC, 5803 12th St.

• Angela’s Professional Estate Liquidation, 227 U.S. Highway 87

• Interiors by Joyclyn, 3615 90th St.

• It’s a Green Day, 2114 143rd St.

• Laced, 9123 Boston Ave.

• Wilson’s Woodworks, 3201 112th St.

• Candyfloss & Co., 5811 102nd St. Apt. 76

• Glow Tanning & Spa, 5109 82nd St. Unit 8

• Grace Lane Creations, 7814 Pontiac Ave.

• Grounded Beauty, 4425 82nd St. Apt. 2246

• Koontz Creative, 4920 79th St.

• May + Marie, 4407 88th St.

• Roomers Interiors, 11605 Utica Ave.

• Shae’s Boutique, 6037 73rd St.

• The Sunshine and Reign Boutique, 5504 74th St.