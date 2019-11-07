Nearly 600 students from schools around Region 16 came to the Central Church of Christ for the bi-annual “Step Up to Success” conference, hosted by Los Barrios de Amarillo, to learn about various occupations within different career fields.

Nearly 600 students descended on the Central Church of Christ Wednesday for Los Barrios de Amarillo’s bi-annual “Step Up to Success” conference. This conference has promoted higher education in the Panhandle for more than 30 years.

Twice a year, this conference hosts middle school and high school students from around Region 16, including schools from Amarillo, Sunray and Wellington.

Mary Bralley, the historian for Los Barrios de Amarillo and one of the organizers of the event, said it is significant for these students to attend because it exposes them to various career paths including engineering, law, criminal justice and culinary arts.

At the event, the organization also promotes its scholarship to attendees. Bralley said Los Barrios de Amarillo ties a mentorship program to its scholarships, giving the chance for the students to continue learning from adults even as they pursue higher education. At Wednesday’s conference, Pantex presented $1,000 to the organization to put toward its scholarship fund.

After the check presentation, students heard from Brandon Smith, one of the first area athletes to attend a division one university on a full basketball scholarship. Smith said this is a great event, giving students the chance to learn what is available for them.

“Any time I can be a part of something at this magnitude, I’m all for it because I want to see these kids get out of Amarillo and become what they want to become,” he said.

Smith spoke to students about the importance of relationships and networking. Smith also represented 101 Elite Men, an organization in Amarillo that promotes relationships and doing good for the community.

Since the organization’s inception, Los Barrios de Amarillo has focused on the importance of higher education. Bralley said it was formed after there was a decline in graduation rates at Caprock High School. But it expanded from there.

“They saw there was a bigger need and decided, this doesn’t just happen to Latinos, this happens in every culture,” she said. “This isn’t just an Amarillo issue; this is a regional issue. We’ve opened it up to Region 16, which is why you see 15 area schools here today. It’s very diverse and for anyone who needs that extra help.”

Abby Ortega, the college, career and military readiness coordinator at Caprock, said this event is a good chance to ask questions to adults in various career fields.

“The students get a chance to meet with people in those careers, those positions, so if students have questions, (they can answer them),” she said.

Sixty-five students came to the event this year from Caprock High School, Ortega said. Over the years, she has tried to make this opportunity available to any Caprock student.

While some students may have ideas of what certain career paths entail, Bralley said events like this give students the chance to expand their knowledge of certain career fields and the opportunities within those fields.

Antone Sanders, a laboratory manager at BSA Health System who helped lead one of the sessions, said it is important to get out in the community and reach these students because of the work they will be doing in the future.

There is a significant amount of demand for health care in this region, Sanders said, and there has to be people in the future who pursue occupations within that field.

“It’s important to get out there and reach the young kids in our community because they are going to be providing health care,” he said. “They are the upcoming providers in our community.”

Each business Los Barrios de Amarillo reaches out to are willing to participate each year, Bralley said. Members of the Amarillo community think it is important to educate those in the region.

“(The businesses) interact with those students and remember those students,” she said. “It’s helpful to them and that’s why we never have a problem. Every year, they want to come back.”

As the event grows, Bralley said she wants to make the event relevant for what the students are wanting to pursue at the time. In the future, she hopes to add trades like welding and plumbing to the list of potential career paths.

“We are trying to make it relevant to them. What are they interested in now?” she said. “…We are changing as our kids change.”