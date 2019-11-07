A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Thursday morning on U.S. 183 near Mustang Ridge, Austin-Travis County EMS reported.

Medics responded around 9:11 a.m. to the rollover crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. 183 South, where the man was found trapped in the wreckage.

He was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with serious injuries but they were not considered life-threatening, EMS medics said.

Drivers can expect some delays on U.S. 183 south of Mustang Ridge as crews clean up the crash scene.