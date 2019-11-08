Friday forecast for Austin: TGIF, Central Texas! The day will be a soggy one with temperatures that will have you reaching for a scarf and jacket.

A 70% chance of rain will exist mostly before 1 p.m. and skies will be cloudy, the National Weather Service said. North winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph, forecasters said.

The high temperature during the day will only be around 51 degrees, which is more than 20 degrees below normal, according to climate data.

Nov. 8 in Austin usually has a high temperature of 74 degrees and a low of 48 degrees at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and a low of 54 degrees at Camp Mabry, the climate data says.

Temperatures will dip at night to a low of 42 degrees, forecasters said. A 20% chance of rain will last until 7 p.m. before clearing up for the weekend.

The weekend will be sunny and dry, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 68. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 49.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 73. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 57.

Monday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 65. South winds blowing 5 to 10 mph will become north and increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain and a low around 32. North winds blowing 20 to 25 mph at night could have 30 mph gusts.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 44. North winds blowing 15 to 20 mph could have 30 mph gusts. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 52. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 38.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 58.