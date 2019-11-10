PFLUGERVILLE

CAMPO sets open houses

on transit study, plan

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will host two open houses in Pflugerville to share information on the Regional Transit Study and the 2045 Regional Transportation Plan.

The open houses will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Pflugerville Pfarmers Market, 901 Old Austin Hutto Road; and from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Pflugerville Recreation Center, 400 Immanuel Road. The open houses are part of a series of in-person or online open houses.

The public is encouraged to participate and submit comments at an in-person open house or through the online open house. The comment period lasts through Nov. 22 for the Regional Transit Study and through Nov. 30 for the 2045 Plan.

For information: campotexas.org/get-involved.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Constable’s office runs

Silver Watch holiday drive

The Travis County Precinct 5 constable’s office is collecting items for its Silver Watch program, which matches deputies to homebound seniors in the community.

Suggested items to donate include chest rub, tissues, travel pillows, tea/decaf coffees, lip balm, nonslip socks, Band-Aids, hand sanitizer, baby wipes, epsom salt, unscented lotion, lap blankets and pet treats.

Items can be dropped off at the Precinct 5office, 1003 Guadalupe St., or picked up by calling 512-854-2521.

HAYS COUNTY

Food Bank seeks donations

for Turkeys Tackling Hunger

The Hays County Food Bank has announced it will hold its 13th annual Turkeys Tackling Hunger campaign.

The food bank will distribute 1,800 holiday meal boxes the week prior to Thanksgiving. A $30 donation can provide a meal box to a family. Meal boxes include a frozen turkey, corn, green beans, applesauce, pumpkin, instant potatoes, stuffing and cranberry sauce. Excess funds raised at this time will help the food bank operate all year.

Donations can be made at bit.ly/TTHDonate or by sending donations to Hays County Food Bank, 220 Herndon St., San Marcos.

GEORGETOWN

Caring Place collecting

food through Dec. 31

The Caring Place is collecting food donations for its Hunger Free Holidays Food Drive through Dec. 31 with the goal of 300,000 pounds.

Nonperishable items can be donated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at the Caring Place, 2000 Railroad Ave. The organization can purchase 3.5 pounds of food for every dollar donated at caringplacetx.org/donate.

The Caring Place provides a 12-day supply of food to families in financial need through its food pantry, valued at $75 per person per month.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

CASA receives $28,000

from Texas Bar Foundation

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Williamson County has received $28,000 from the Texas Bar Foundation to support program expansion.

When a child enters the foster care system because his or her home is no longer safe, a judge may appoint a committed volunteer to help them, called a Court Appointed Special Advocate. CASA volunteers are screened and trained, and then appointed by judges to represent and advocate for a child’s best interests in the child protection system. CASA volunteers are each assigned to help one child or set of siblings at a time.

For information: casawilco.org.

VETERANS’ BIRTHDAYS

World War II, Korean and Vietnam war veteran Tom LeMond of Austin turned 96 on Wednesday.

World War II, Korean and Vietnam war veteran Joe Joiner of Austin turned 98 on Thursday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

