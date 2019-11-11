Monday forecast for Austin: Veteran’s Day will be warm and cold, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front moving into Central Texas will have temperatures dropping throughout the day. The high will peak at 70 degrees around noon before falling to 49 degrees during the remainder of the day, forecasters said.

South winds blowing 5 to 10 mph will become north in the afternoon and increase to 15 to 25 mph. Gusts could be as high as 35 mph, forecasters said.

The front will bring a 40% chance of rain, which will increase to a 60% chance at night.

A wind advisory will go into effect at 2 p.m. for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties, the weather service said. The advisory will last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

During the advisory, forecasters expect north winds to be blowing 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The winds could blow around unsecured objects, bring down tree limbs or cause power outages, forecasters said.

Driving could become difficult for high-profile vehicles moving on roads going east to west.

Nighttime rain could become freezing rain or sleet as temperatures drop overnight, forecasters said. Temperatures are expected to become freezing between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the Interstate 35 corridor on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 46. North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly clear at night with a low around 28.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 53. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 40.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 59. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 41.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 63. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 41.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 65. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 47.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 67.