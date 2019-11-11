• Applebee's -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu, on Nov. 11.

• BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse -- On Nov. 11, all current and former military members who dine-in receive a free entree up to $14.95 plus a free Dr Pepper beverage.

• Chili's -- Veterans and active military service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11.

• Cicis Pizza -- Active and retired military get a free unlimited buffet on Nov. 11.

• Cotton Patch Cafe -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken on Nov. 11.

• Cracker Barrel -- Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte on Nov. 11.

• Denny's -- Veterans and military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. to noon.

• Dunkin' Donuts -- On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military receive a free donut at participating locations.

• Furr's Fresh Buffet -- On Nov. 11, veterans get a free buffet plus a non-bottled beverage at participating restaurants.

• Golden Corral -- Golden Corral Restaurants' Military Appreciation Night free dinner will be available on Nov. 11, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Military retirees, veterans, active-duty, National Guard and Reserves are all welcome.

• Little Caesars -- Veterans and active military members receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Comb from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.

• Logan's Roadhouse -- On Nov. 11 between 3 and 6 pm, veterans and military personnel receive a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu.

• Pilot Flying J -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free hot beverage and breakfast item in stores Nov. 8 through 11 through a special offer in the app.

• Red Lobster -- Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu on Nov. 11.

• Red Robin – Veterans and active-duty military get a free Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries on Nov. 11.

• Wienerschnitzel -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a free Chili Dog, small fries and a drink on Nov. 11.