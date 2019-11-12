There will be a Farm Bill meeting on Nov. 20 in Lockney, where experts will discuss important details regarding the bill with producers.

The meeting is being hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service at the Floyd County Unity Center located at 990 FM 786. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. along with refreshments, according to a news release.

The event runs from 9 until 11 a.m. and there will be time for questions for the speakers. The speakers will discuss information such as Farm Bill deadlines and sign-up, updates to the bill and important details, a demonstration of the Farm Bill Decision Aid tool, and an overview of the topics.

“This is a great opportunity for producers in our community to hear about changes to the farm bill,” said Mark Carroll, AgriLife Extension agent for Floyd County. “This meeting will provide the information folks need to make informed decisions regarding their farming operations. We will also be going over the online tools and resources available to help producers plan for 2020.”

Topics and speakers include:

Overview of Topics – Carroll and Jackie Smith, AgriLife Extension economist, Lubbock.

Demonstration of the Farm Bill Decision Aid Tool – Will Keeling, AgriLife Extension risk management specialist, Lubbock.

Farm Bill Deadlines and Signup Details – Gerry Summer, U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency, Lubbock.

Farm Bill Updates and Important Details – Shawn Wade, Plains Cotton Growers, Lubbock.