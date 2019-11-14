6:50 a.m. update: San Marcos police have shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Texas 123 again after a deadly crash, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

The lanes were first shut down around 3:12 a.m. and were reopened at 6:30 a.m.

Officers are continuing to investigate the crash, where at least one person died, so they closed the highway a second time, transportation officials said.

6:30 a.m. update: The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in San Marcos have been reopened at Texas 123 after a crash early Thursday, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

The exit near the crash is still closed, officials said.

The highway was closed for about three hours.

Earlier: The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in San Marcos at Texas 123 have been shut down after a crash, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

Drivers are being detoured onto the frontage road.

San Marcos police said one person died in the crash, which involved a vehicle and a dump truck, according to CBS Austin.

Traffic Alert: Southbound I-35 closed at SH 123-mm204 in San Marcos due to crash. Traffic is detouring to the frontage road. #my35 #atxtraffic

— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) November 14, 2019