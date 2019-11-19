The Austin school board late Monday approved closing four elementary campuses after months of community pushback and a declaration from the school district’s equity officer that the plan was racist.

The plan, approved on a 6-3 vote minutes before midnight, dictates that Pease, Metz, Sims and Brooke elementaries will close by the 2020-21 school year. A previous proposal scratched this month had originally planned to close 12 schools.

The school district’s chief equity officer Stephanie Hawley, who was hired this summer to elevate the voices of marginalized groups in the district, slammed the plan at Monday’s meeting.

"The map that you have of school closures is a map of what 21st century racism looks like," Hawley told the board, after Trustee Arati Singh asked her to share her thoughts on the closures. "We did not deliberately do that, but we didn’t disrupt history. Our process for selecting schools was flawed; it was inequitable."

Hawley, who started her position Aug. 1 after the bulk of the work on the plan had been done, said no one in the district could show her the work of how district leaders arrived at their decisions or how those schools were selected, She asked the district to bring in national consultants to perform an equity audit.

The decision to close the four schools comes after state officials, consultants and task forces have, for at least a quarter of a century, called on the Austin district to close schools with low student enrollment. The district has put multiple campuses on the chopping block many times, but this is the first time in recent history that the district has moved forward with shuttering comprehensive schools. Parents and community members argued the closures disproportionately affect minority students and said district leaders didn’t give the community enough time to ask questions and weigh in.

Many parents and students wore purple shirts, held signs that urged trustees to vote no and shouted chants, urging the board not to close schools, while they filled the meeting room and waited in the courtyard outside.

"Seventy-five days is all you've given the Pease community in this planning process," Pease parent Bradley Hargis said before the vote. "Seventy-five days ago was the first time these parents were told their campus might close. ... Prior to this process, I could not have conceived of a process that would’ve left the community more confused and more divided than when we started."

Brooke parent Matthew Burnham said the board should take Brooke students’ strong math and science testing scores into account before choosing to close the school.

"I really want to implore all of you to think about that when we talk about closing these schools," Burnham said. "They’re so advanced for what they have. If we gave them more funding and the ability to be even better, we could really make a big difference in a lot of people’s lives."

Some board members who voted for the plan, as well as the district’s chief financial officer, stressed the closures would allow the school district to spend less money repairing aging buildings and more money on students and programs.

District leaders said improving academic programs, especially for underserved communities, was the focus of the proposal. Closing schools and building modernized campuses was the byproduct of that. However, district administrators did not use a weighted metric to decide which buildings would be shuttered.

"I have attended 28 community meetings in the last month and a half," Trustee Yasmin Wagner said. "I've put in thousands of hours researching this stuff. ... Every time, I come back to the same conclusion: Our footprint as a district is simply too large to adequately support the students we have in it."

Chief financial officer Nicole Conley told the board that fixing aging buildings is a burden on taxpayers. The Austin school district’s maintenance and operation costs are significantly higher than comparative school districts, she said.

"That is, in my mind, a direct result of the fact that we're maintaining so many costly buildings. ... I understand the difficult conversations about equity," Conley said. "But you have to be mindful of the fact that it is a financial burden for many families."

Three school board members voted against the closure plan: Ann Teich, LaTisha Anderson and Arati Singh.

Singh made a motion to remove Brooke and Pease elementaries from the closure list and revisit that possibility after a year of review, but the motion failed with only Singh supporting it.

Anderson criticized Singh’s amendment.

"Think about the message you just sent to Metz and Sims with that vote. ... The message you are sending is that you only care for a specific area," Anderson said.

Singh said that she would prefer not to close any schools at all.

"Unfortunately, that's not the situation we're in," Singh said. "We have two closures — Metz and Sims — that started before my time on the board. They’re on a certain trajectory that just does not appear to be changeable at this point because the receiving campuses are being built."

Voters approved a $1.1 billion 2017 bond package that included funds that called for new, modern elementaries, among other projects. New facilities for Sanchez and Norman elementaries are underway and under the plan, those schools will receive students from Metz and Sims.

Singh voiced concerns Monday night that the decision to close schools could result in more families leaving the Austin school district.

"When we close schools in our district, we are sending a signal to the community that AISD is unstable," she said. "It pushes people into the arms of charter schools, and we lose money that way too."