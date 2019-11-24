More than 3.8 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving this year, possibly causing a fluctuation in gas prices through the end of the month.

“AAA anticipates the second-highest automobile travel volume on record for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period, which will likely cause demand for retail gasoline to increase,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesman. “If demand continues to rise, price fluctuations are possible through the end of November.”

A gallon of unleaded gas cost $2.24 in Lubbock on Friday, according to AAA Texas, almost exactly what it cost last year.

Prices elsewhere in the state were not as consistent. Dallas averaged $2.32 per gallon, up 14 cents over 2018. Amarillo’s average cost was up 10 cents to $2.22, Midland was up 48 cents to $2.41. Other areas like Abilene and Austin saw dime-size decreases.

According to GasBuddy’s Annual Holiday Travel Survey, 30% of participants said high gas prices were impacting their travel plans, a 2% decrease from last year. Its survey found nearly one fifth of drivers planned to spend four to six hours in the car this holiday week, with more than half of drivers traveling with one to two passengers.

GasBuddy found location, price of gas and the brand of gasoline to be the top considerations when choosing a station to stop at.

If you can, fill up on Monday. GasBuddy suggests average gas prices are lower on Mondays in 30 states, making it the best day to fill-up.