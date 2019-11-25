Lottie Zarate has taken to writing little messages to herself in the early going of the latest basketball season, which shows something that players sometimes forget: your coaches are growing and learning right along with you, ladies.

Zarate’s Post-it missives are about staying calm, patient and above all positive, excellent ideas for all leadership figures. For someone who played this game –very well, and very intensely – it’s tough to keep from locking in and lasering on.

“I have found, though, that with some kids, if you holler at them, they shut down, and that’s not what you want,” said the coach who has led the Lady SaberCats to the playoffs in each of their seven seasons. “I have a tendency to get fired up and start expecting everything, everyone, to be perfect. So I am writing myself notes to work on that.”

Z’s patience has been mildly tested in the first stretch of the season as Vela works a number of inexperienced girls into the mix. But a 3-4 record heading into the weekend’s Floresville Tournament was nothing to panic about.

“We’ve played some tough teams, and it’s going to take us some time to get it going,” the former EHS standout said. “Tonight was another tough one. All I am asking is that they come out to compete every night, and they’re getting there. The volleyball kids are not basketball-ready yet but they’ll be there soon. It’s a long season, and that’s good.”

The “tonight” Zarate was talking about included a 53-42 home loss to Pharr North Tuesday in which the Lady Sabes competed for four quarters but were not able to withstand a pounding on the boards from a Lady Raider team with three 6-footers on the floor at times.

“We had a hard time boxing out, and with a taller team you have to do that or you’re going to get killed,” she insisted. “They got too many second shots. But we hustled well and I am going to praise them for that, because they played hard. This kind of game will help us down the road.”

Tuesday’s home match started with the Lady Raiders launching to a 10-point lead, whittled to seven at the end of the first period after a three-point make from sophomore Lauren Vega. With Kayleen Rios having graduated, the speedy youngster is going to have heavy responsibility this time around, and she poured in 20 points against North.

The Lady Sabes, after Vega’s trifecta, dominated the action into the second, riding a 12-0 run into a 19-17 lead as junior Andrea Molina knocked down a long bomb and senior Kameryn Casares pitched in with a score off a Vega assist.

North, known for its three-point prowess, did not have a banner night from downtown but made up for it with aggressive glass work; the total rebound count was close, Lady Raiders by four, but the visitor owned the offensive glass and as Zarate stated, second and third opportunities were the difference.

In the third, PN held the lead, getting up by 11 until Molina nailed free throws and senior Hannah Larsen found a cutting Vega for a layup. For the final quarter, Vega scored nine of her team’s 11 points, but the Lady Raiders tucked it away with a solid overall performance.

Vega has serious wheels and is a tricky dribbler, often going between the legs and behind the back. She has also perfected the art of the in-between bounce, somewhat like former Vela great Ryan Garza. When a defender is near, she will alter the speed and trajectory of her dribble, fooling the foe more often than not; she is perpetually in motion yet plays under control for the most part.

The rest of the cast includes Molina, a streak shooter with fiery countenance, and Casares, an undersized battler who gives no quarter. Those two combined for 16 points and 10 boards and then come the question marks. Freshman Fey Vazquez will eventually be a steady contributor, says her coach, and sophomore Aneyda Chapa will chip in too. The latter pulled down eight rebounds against the Lady Raiders with some fearless inside work against the trees.

This club, which was 152-84 lifetime coming into 2019-20, has won a playoff game in four of its seven seasons, and Zarate thinks that with the right seasoning – and patience from the top – the Lady Sabes can be championship contenders once again. Known for stalking the sidelines with fire in her eye – and for being in better physical shape than most of her kids, by the way – the Blue and Black mentor is a fine role model in many ways. She keeps learning and improving her coaching technique and will just not settle for giving the team less than 100 percent of her time and attention. And generally, through the seasons, the Vela players have responded to her in kind.