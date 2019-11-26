I read with interest, and rising blood pressure, the letter published in the Thursday (A-J, 11-21) edition regarding the County Expo Center. While I have no issue with the points made by the writer regarding an alternate location, I do take exception to the last paragraph in his letter.

“If nothing else, please follow the money as I question why Mr. Jordan is so adamant about the location in northwest Lubbock.” These words are a poorly veiled attack on a man and a family I have known and admired for years. Randy Jordan has spent hundreds of hours on this project that he strongly believes in and has asked for nothing in return.

Paul R. Beane, Lubbock

P.S.: When Randy called and asked for my opinion on the proposed dirt arena, I told him I thought 50 million was far too much money and it should be done much cheaper.