The stranger who helped victims during the massacre remains unknown more than three months after the Aug. 3 attack at the Cielo Vista-area Walmart.





Who is the unidentified Walmart hero?

That remains one of the mysteries of the mass shooting in El Paso.

The stranger who helped victims during the massacre remains unknown more than three months after the Aug. 3 attack at the Cielo Vista-area Walmart.

Cellphone video obtained by the El Paso Times appears to show the man rushing out of the store carrying a baby with blood on its clothes.

"We've been unable to identify him. Nobody has come forward and nobody has identified him," Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, a spokesman for the El Paso Police Department said last week.

El Paso police officials, citing the ongoing investigation, refused to disclose what the stranger did but have credited him with "critical and lifesaving" actions that Saturday morning when an out-of-town white supremacist is accused of targeting Hispanics and opening fire in the busy store.

On Aug. 15, 12 days after the shooting, the El Paso Police Department released a Walmart security camera photo of the man taken at a store entrance in an effort to identify him.

The image shows a man who seems to have a mustache or a beard. He is wearing a baseball cap, a short-sleeved button-up shirt and appears to have a tattoo sleeve on his left arm and a watch on his left wrist.

The dark-colored baseball cap has an unclear logo in the front, possibly the letters T and A. The logo is blurry in the photo.

The Walmart shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m., but an image released by police has a time stamp of 11:05:37 and shows customers still pushing shopping carts. Carrillo said that the discrepancy is because the time stamp was not in Mountain Time, which is observed in El Paso.

Homicide detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit want to identify and interview the man, Carrillo said.

"He’s a witness to certain events that occurred that day. We want to talk to all witnesses," Carrillo said.

Carrillo explained that investigators are not disclosing the actions the man might have done because it could hamper confirmation of his deeds.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 915-212-4040.

Video: Man helps baby

In the moments after the gunfire, people were left dead and wounded, even as Walmart staff helped shepherd many customers to safety.

Chaos and carnage followed one of the nation's worst mass shootings.

Unedited, graphic video taken near the store's entrance shows a man on the ground, apparently dead, in a pool of blood.

Some customers are looking around and walking out of the store.

The unknown man runs past the cash registers and turns toward the exit with a baby, who appears to have blood on its clothes, in his arms as he runs out.

Lem Arredondo, 46, an El Paso artist, captured the man's actions.

Arredondo had just gotten off a Sun Metro bus on his way to buy paint at the store for a project when the gunman began firing an AK-47-style rifle inside the Walmart. Although frightened, he continued to approach the store, recording what he saw with his phone, he said.

"Something pushed me to go in there and see what I could do," he said. "I was determined to go in there, and when I saw the first victim, it all just hit me."

Arredondo said he wanted to do something but fear took over and left him asking, "What is it I can do?" He continued recording, capturing what he could.

He said it felt as though any sense of hope had left — until he saw a man running toward him. At first, he thought he was carrying oranges out of the store.

But a closer look revealed that it was a man with a baby. And he was carrying the child out of the store.

"You can tell he’s protecting this baby," Arredondo said. "I am glad I recorded that now."

Who is the baby?

Gilbert Anchondo, the father of Andre Anchondo, whose life was taken during the shooting, says the baby in the video could be his grandson, Paul.

Anchondo said he’s been told by law enforcement that when his son and his wife, Jordan, were shot, they fell protecting his grandson. They fell in a way that they were on top of him, he added.

He said a man noticed what happened and moved the parents, so the baby would not suffocate.

"I was always under the impression that he (the baby) was there under the bodies," Anchondo said.

He said the baby should have been there when first responders entered the store and got to his daughter-in-law.

"If somebody picked up the baby and ran out, thinking that his mother was dead, so I don’t know if this guy took the baby to the authorities or EMS," he said. "By the time she arrived at UMC (University Medical Center of El Paso), they were calling us at 2 p.m. We go there and the baby was at the Children’s Hospital."

El Paso Children's Hospital is next to UMC.

Hospital staff said the baby hurt his finger and hit his head in the fall, he said.

Tito Anchondo, Andre’s brother, said the family had not heard about the man in the video or how his nephew was moved from his parents’ side. The family has not been approached by the man, he added.

"Maybe it was an angel," he said.

Why hasn't the Walmart hero come forward?

The man's reason for not coming forward remains unknown.

“We can’t speculate on that,” said Carrillo, pointing out that El Paso had not previously dealt with a similar mass casualty incident.

“We have never seen anything like this before," he said.

The Walmart, which reopened earlier this month, was one of the retail chain's busiest stores in the nation. The store at 7101 Gateway West Blvd. is not far from the border and was popular with both U.S. customers and visitors from Mexico.

The mystery of the unknown El Paso hero continues.

In some respects, the story fits tales in with Mexican folklore of mysterious, helpful strangers.

The legends often involve undocumented migrants and others who find themselves in distress only to be saved by a stranger, who later turns out to be a folk saint such as Saint Toribio Romo, a Catholic martyr priest from Mexico.

It also could be that he doesn't know authorities are looking for him or he simply wants to be left alone.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 915-212-4040.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter. Aaron Montes may be reached at 915-546-6137; amontes@elpasotimes.com; @aaronmontes91 on Twitter.